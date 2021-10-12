New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a terrorist of Pakistani nationality from Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday. He was living with a fake ID of an Indian national. One AK-47 assault rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, one hand grenade, 2 sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds have been seized from his possession.

Relevant provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act and other provisions are being invoked against the man, identified as Mohd Asraf, a resident of Pakistan's Punjab. A search operation has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park, Laxmi Nagar, Delhi.

Mohd Asraf alias Ali had obtained Indian identity cards through forged documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said. He was living as an Indian national, DCP Kushwaha added.

Ali got several fake ids made, one such was under the name of Ahmed Noori. He had acquired Indian passport too, travelled to Thailand and Saudi Arabia. He married an Indian woman in Ghaziabad for documents and had acquired Indian id in Bihar.

The man was trained by Pakistan ISI and was sent through Siliguri border via Bangladesh. One Naseer from Pakistan had tasked him (to carry out terror operations). In the last, he was also disguising as 'Peer Maulana' in and around Delhi.

With this Delhi Police Special Cell is said to have averted a major terrorist attack planned ahead of the festivities.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Jammu and Kashmir, one person has been detained in the weapon-dropping case of Phallian Mandal.

The incident pertains to October 2 when one AK-47, a night vision device, and 3 magazines and ammunition, were dropped by a drone at Phallian Mandal in Jammu.

These developments came after five soldiers of the Indian Army, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), lost their lives on Monday after the security forces launched a counter-terrorist operation at the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha