A gunbattle broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Aijaz and two other local terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, police said.

"Pakistani LeT commander Aijaz (alias Abu Huraira) has been killed along with two local terrorists. Congratulations to the police and security forces," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"One more unidentified terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," said a tweet from the J&K Police.

A gunbattle broke out in the wee hours of Wednesday in Pulwama town of the south Kashmir district after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. According to Kashmir police, arms and ammunition have been recovered and further searches are underway in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated police and security forces.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta