Pakistani Intruder Sent Back After Spending 10 Years In Indian Jail

A PAKISTANI national, who had entered India illegally, was repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday (November 22) after he served his 10-year long jail term. Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh has confirmed this development.

Kala Massi, who belongs to Pakistan's Narowal region, entered India through the Ramdass area in 2011 without a passport or visa. Massi was caught in Punjab’s Majitha with a pistol and cartridge, Singh told the news agency ANI. The court had sentenced him to 10 years in prison and a fine of Rs 2,10,000 was imposed on him, the officer said further.

"The name of the prisoner who has been released is Kala Massi son of Gamma Masi. He is from Pakistan's Narowal and he entered India without a passport and visa through the Ramdass area in 2011. Kala Massi has completed his jail term and has been released from prison. He is being sent to Pakistan. No currency was recovered from him," Singh said.

After getting released from Indian jail, Kala Massi told ANI that he was involved in smuggling and was sent to India by a man named Faisal Sheikh who also visited India a few times.

“I was involved in smuggling. A pistol and Rs 10 lakh were recovered from him. The person who used to send me to India was Faisal Sheikh." He added, "I visited India two-three times before also along with him. I am returning to Pakistan after 12 years,” Massi said.

Earlier in July, India repatriated four Pakistani prisoners who had completed their imprisonment here, via the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar, said an official at the border. The Protocol Officer said FIRs were filed against the four Pakistani convicts who entered India illegally through various districts. After serving their time in jail, they were freed.

"They had entered India illegally. They are released after the completion of their sentence. After completion of the paperwork, they will be handed over to the Pak Rangers," Singh said.

(With Agency Inputs)