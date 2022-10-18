Pakistan federal investigative agency chief Mohsin Butt on Tuesday refused to answer a complex question on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Sayeed, both of whom are among the most wanted terrorists by Indian security agencies. Butt was a part of a two-member delegation of Pakistan attending the Interpol General Assembly In New Delhi.

When reporters asked Mohsin Butt, 'Will the process of extradition advance with India. Will Pakistan hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India? Will you hand over them to India? Pak’s agency chief remained silent and kept smiling and conveyed with a finger on the lips gesture that he was not going to respond.

The assembly will see participation from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus and senior police officers. The meeting is taking place for almost after 25 years and it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol general assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the assembly with an overwhelming majority. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, the statement said.