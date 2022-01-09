Porbandar/Gandhinagar | Jagran News Desk: Indian Coast Guards on Saturday night averted a major security threat after they apprehended a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members during night operations, the ICG officials informed.

The Pakistani boat was identified as 'Yaseen', that was apprehended by ICGS Ankit 6-7 miles inside the Indian waters. The Pakistani boat attempted to escape from there as soon as they saw the Indian Coast Guard ship.

The Pakistani boat was apprehended after a chase by the ICG after which 2,000 kg fish and 600 liters of fuel were recovered.

The ICG informed that the crew did not have any documents and they are being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation.

"The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at the Arabian Sea during Night-Ops on 08 Jan Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation," ICG officials said.

Coast Guard chief VS Pathania has issued directions to further strengthen patrolling along waters with Pakistan in view of frequent attempts to push contraband and terrorists into India from that side.

On September 15 last year, the ICG had in a similar operation caught a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast.

There has also been a rise in cases of such boats being used to smuggle drugs through the state coast.

On December 20 last year, a Pakistani fishing boat with six crew members and carrying 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs 400 crore was apprehended in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast by the ICG in a joint operation with the state Anti- Terrorist Squad.

