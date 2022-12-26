Pakistani Boat Carrying Arms, Drugs Worth Rs 300 Crore Seized Off Gujarat Coast, 10 Arrested

A Pakistani boat carrying weapons and 10 crew was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Indian waters on Tuesday. The fishing boat, Al Soheli, was brought to Okha for further investigation, according to the ICG.

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approx. 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs. 300 crores," the Indian Coast Guard said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approx. 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs. 300 crores: Indian Coast Guard pic.twitter.com/oRCoCvX7fp — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

According to the ICG, around 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore have been seized.

ICG team stopped a Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli and recovered , arms, ammunition and around 40 Kgs of narcotics worth Rs 300 crores. The boat alongwith crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation: ICG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the operation was conducted during the nights of December 25 and 26.

"The operation was conducted during the night of December 25/26 on specific intelligence input. The ICG deployed its ship ICGS Arinjay near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan," the ICG stated as quoted by news agency ANI.