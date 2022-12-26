Pakistani Boat Carrying Arms, Drugs Worth Rs 300 Crore Seized Off Gujarat Coast, 10 Arrested

The fishing boat, Al Soheli, was brought to Okha for further investigation, according to the ICG.

By Shivam Shandilya
Mon, 26 Dec 2022 08:32 PM IST
Minute Read
Pakistani Boat Carrying Arms, Drugs Worth Rs 300 Crore Seized Off Gujarat Coast, 10 Arrested

A Pakistani boat carrying weapons and 10 crew was apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) in Indian waters on Tuesday. The fishing boat, Al Soheli, was brought to Okha for further investigation, according to the ICG.

"Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on the basis of intelligence input by ATS Gujarat has apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 10 crew in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approx. 40 kgs of Narcotics worth Rs. 300 crores," the Indian Coast Guard said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the ICG, around 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore have been seized.

According to the Indian Coast Guard, the operation was conducted during the nights of December 25 and 26.

"The operation was conducted during the night of December 25/26 on specific intelligence input. The ICG deployed its ship ICGS Arinjay near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan," the ICG stated as quoted by news agency ANI.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.