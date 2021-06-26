According to a report, intelligence agencies have alerted the Delhi Police and CISF that ISI wants to "instigate" the farmers against the security forces deployed at the borders of the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the farmers' protest against the three contentious agricultural laws completed seven months, intelligence agencies have warned that Pakistan-based Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) might once again try to "hijack" the agitation in order to create instability in India.

According to a report by news agency ANI, intelligence agencies have alerted the Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that ISI wants to "instigate" the farmers against the security forces deployed at the borders of the national capital.

Following the warning, the officials have beefed up security across the borders of the national capital and sufficient manpower has been deployed outside metro stations.

"Adequate security arrangements have been made and some metro stations will also remain shut for a few hours on Saturday," ANI quoted sources as saying.

Earlier too, Jagran sources have warned that ISI is backing pro-Khalistani groups, which are trying to re-establish themselves in India through the farmers' protest. The sources had said that the Khalistani groups, especially Sikh For Justice (SFJ), might also carry out attacks in India.

Looking at the situation, the Delhi Police in January had also suspended nearly 300 Twitter accounts, claiming they were trying to trigger violence and instigate the farmers. It said that the officials and Twitter are monitoring the situation "closely" and will take necessary actions if needed.

"Through intelligence and various other agencies, we have continuously been getting inputs regarding a threat to create disturbance in the tractor rally. Nearly 308 Twitter handles have been generated from Pakistan to create confusion," news agency IANS quoted Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner Police, Intelligence, Delhi Police, as saying.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged the farmer unions to end their agitation against the Centre's three farm laws as their stir completed seven months.

"I urge all farmer unions to conclude their agitation. The government had held 11 rounds of talks with them. Agriculture Reform Bills will bring betterment to the lives of farmers," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma