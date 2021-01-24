The 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, which were reportedly raised around 1 am on Sunday, cautioned the people near the metro station, following which a complaint was registered at Tughlaq Road police station.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised near Khan Market metro station in the wee hours of the day, adding that a probe is underway.

The 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans, which were reportedly raised around 1 am on Sunday, cautioned the people near the metro station, following which a complaint was registered at the Tughlaq Road police station.

The police later said that two men and three women were picked up in connection with the incident. During the interrogation, the five people told the police that they rented 'Yulu bikes' and were calling each other by the names of the countries they belonged to, including Pakistan.

"The slogan was raised in a lighter vein," the Delhi Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time when 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were raised in the national capital. Earlier, reports had claimed that 'Khalistan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' were allegedly raised during farmers' protest in Delhi, alerting the security forces.

The security forces, including the national investigation agency (NIA), have claimed that several terror groups are planning to carry multiple attacks across India, including Delhi with help from Pakistan's ISI.

The intelligence agencies had also arrested nine Al Qaeda operatives last year who were planning to carry out attacks across India, adding that huge cache of weapons was recovered from them. The operatives were identified as Murshid Hasan, Iyakub Biswas, Mosaraf Hossen, Najmus Sakib, Abu Sufiyan, Mainul Mondal, Leu Yean Ahmed, Al Mamun Kamal and Atitur Rehman.

"As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by the Pakistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists on social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region," an NIA official had said earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma