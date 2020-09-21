In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the government said that several Indians working in development projects in Afghanistan have attacked or kidnapped in the last 12 years.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Monday informed the Parliament that Pakistan is trying to target Indians working in Afghanistan. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the government said that several Indians working in development projects in Afghanistan have attacked or kidnapped in the last 12 years.

In its reply, the government further Pakistan under the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1267 has also tried to designate four Indians working in Afghanistan as terrorists, adding that the request was not approved, reported Hindustan Times.

“Pakistan has been targeting Indian professionals working in Afghanistan through a variety of ways. Several Indians working in Afghanistan on various development projects have been attacked and kidnapped over the past 12 years,” said Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“With the assistance of [the] government of Afghanistan, India has been able to secure [the] release of many Indians from captivity. In addition, [the] Indian embassy and its consulates have also been attacked,” he added.

‘Multi-pronged approach adopted to strengthen protection along border with Pakistan’

The government also informed today that it has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen protection along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the government informed that improved technological surveillance, weapons and equipment for security forces, improved intelligence and operational coordination are also being carried out.

“Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to strengthen border protection, which inter-alia includes strengthening of border infrastructure, multi-tiered deployment of border guarding forces along International Border/Line of Control, construction of border fencing,” said Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, as reported by news agency ANI.

The government further said that the security forces are also conducting special operations based on vulnerability mapping, anti-tunnelling exercise and are also taking pro-active action against intruders.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma