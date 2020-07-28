Pakistani government has tabled the ordinance that will allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to file a review petition against his death sentence in the country's National Assembly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pakistani government has presented an ordinance that will allow Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to file a review petition against his death sentence in the country's National Assembly. The 'International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Ordinance 2020' allow Jadhav to file a petition for the review of his death sentence by the country's military court before the Islamabad High Court through an application within 60 days of its promulgation.

In April 2017, a Pakistani military court had sentenced Jadhav, the 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism". India had protested the ruling and approached the International Court of Justice against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death sentence.

After a two-year-long legal battle, the Hague-based ICJ had in July 2019 ruled in India's favour and ordered Pakistan to undertake an "effective review and reconsideration" of the conviction and sentence of Jadhav and also to grant consular access to India without further delay.

The new Pakistani law being enacted in view of the ICJ's ruling was tabled in the lower house by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan. Pakistan was under pressure from India after the ICJ ruling and the country's Law Minister Farogh Naseem last week admitted that New Delhi will take the issue to the UN Security Council if the ICJ verdict is not implemented.

Earlier last week, Pakistan had also filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking the appointment of a "legal representative" for Jadhav. However, the main parties, including the government of India, were not consulted ahead of the filing of the application by the Ministry of Law and Justice under the ordinance.

In New Delhi, External affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said Pakistan has once again exposed its "farcical" approach by denying available legal remedies to Jadhav against his death sentence which is also in contravention of the ICJ verdict, and asserted that it will explore further options in the case.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma