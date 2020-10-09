According to a report, R&AW had last month received intelligence inputs that China is helping Pakistan to improve its military infrastructure in PoK and set up a missile system there.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff between India and China in Ladakh, an intelligence report from the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) has yet again revealed the evil designs of China. According to an Indian Express report, R&AW had last month received intelligence that China is helping Pakistan set up missile systems in PoK. The report citing sources also claimed that Indian security agencies have been keeping a close eye on China and Pakistan as they join hands to improve military infrastructure in PoK.

"PLA and Pakistan Army personnel were carrying out construction work for the installation of a surface-to-air missile (SAM) system near Lasadanna Dhok in PoK," the leading English daily claimed in its report. Earlier in June, Pakistan had sent its senior military official to Chinese PLA headquarters for the purpose of "better integration" between the two armies.

As per the report, over 100 Pakistani Army personnel and a large group of civilians are involved in the construction work at the site in Lasadanna Dhok in PoK. Similar construction work had also been carried out in the Chinari area of Jhelum district.

These missile systems will be accessible to the Pakistani military through a dedicated control room, which would be located at the Pakistani Army's brigade headquarters in Bagh. Interestingly, PLA personnel, including officers, will also be posted at the control room.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma