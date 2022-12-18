‘Pakistan Responsible Nuclear State,’ Says Pak Minister, Day After 'Atom Bomb' Threat

Shazia Marri has said that Pakistan is a responsible Nuclear state, day after threatening nuclear war. (Image credit: Twitter)

A day after threatening India with a nuclear war, Pakistan Minister Shazia Marri on Sunday claimed Pakistan to be a “responsible nuclear state”. She also defended her country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto's comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Pakistan's FM responded to inciting comments by Indian Minister. Pakistan has sacrificed far more than India in the fight against terrorism," she tweeted.

Yesterday she had said that "Pakistan has an atom bomb" and India should not forget it. This was supposed to be a warning to India for criticising Pakistan’s Foreign Minister’s comments against Indian Prime Minister.

"India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb," the Pakistan Peoples Party leader said. "Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises," news agency ANI reported, quoting Bol News.

Also Watch:

Bilawal Bhutto, had earlier commented, "Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives." The Indian Government had termed the comment as "a new low, even for Pakistan".

New Delhi had said at the UN that Pakistan lacks the credentials to cast aspersions on India and that “make in Pakistan Terrorism” has to stop. India had said this in response to Mr Bhutto's remarks at the UN.

India had also tried to portray Pakistan as a terrorist safe haven saying it is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir, and Dawood Ibrahim.

Indian courts have cleared PM Modi of any wrongdoing in the 2002 Gujarat riots which resulted in killings of over 1,000 people.

(With agency inputs)