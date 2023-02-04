Pakistan Drone Carrying Narcotics Shot Down By BSF Troops Along Pak Border In Rajasthan

The Border Security Forces (BSF) have shot down a Pakistani drone carrying 6 kg of narcotics along the international border in Rajasthan, a senior official told news agency PTI.

The flying machine was brought down by the forces during the intervening night of February 3–4 in Srikaranpur, in the Sriganganagar sector of the state.

"A Pakistani drone along with two bags containing six packets of suspected narcotics, weighing about 6 kg, has been recovered by a joint team of the force and local police," a BSF spokesperson said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

A similar incident took place on Friday, two days after Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit raised concern over the rising issue of drugs in the border villages of Amritsar district. However, the drone carrying 5 kg of heroin was shot down by the BSF soldiers.

According to a BSF spokesperson, the incident took place around 2.30am when the buzzing sound of the drone was heard and a person on alert fired at it. It was recovered after a search operation near Rear Kakkar border outpost (BoP). The drone and the packet were recovered between the border fence and the zero line.

These incidents, where a drone enters from Pakistan near the border, have increased dramatically in recent years. Last year, a drone was shot by the troops of the Border Security Forces (BSF) that entered from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district. It was found lying on the Pakistan side, around 20 metres away from the border outpost in Bharopal.

The drone kept hovering in the sky for a few minutes after counter-drone precautions were taken.

According to India Today, around 230 drones were spotted in 2022 along the border. The figures were lower comparatively in 2021 and 2020, at 104 and 77, respectively.

Between October 2020 and October 2022, 297 drones were spotted in Punjab. Besides, many suspicious drone activities were also observed in border areas of various states.