Pakistan Denies Airspace Permission To Indian Aircraft Carrying Relief Material To Earthquake-Hit Turkey: Report

PAKISTAN has reportedly denied permission to Indian aircraft carrying relief material for earthquake-hit Turkey to fly over its airspace. The first batch of aid from India, which took off from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad early this morning reached Adana in Turkey.

According to a report by News 18, the Indian Air Force's two C-17 aircraft bearing search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had to take a detour after Pakistan denied permission to use its airspace. This is Pakistan's second attempt in recent months to prevent India from sending relief material to crisis-hit countries.

As per the latest estimates over 4,900 people have been killed and thousands injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria early Monday, according to officials and agencies. Turkey and Syria were hit by three consecutive devastating earthquakes of magnitude 7.8, 7.6 and 6.0 on Monday.

Meanwhile, India will send two more C-17 Indian Air Force planes to Turkey later this evening with 60 Para Field Hospital and personnel to assist in rescue and relief operations. According to defence officials, the Agra-based Army Field Hospital has despatched an 89-member medical team.

The medical team comprises critical care specialist teams including Orthopaedic Surgical Team, General Surgical Specialist Team, Medical Specialist Teams apart from other medical teams. The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, Oxygen generation plant, Cardiac monitors and associated equipment to establish a 30 bedded medical facility.

Rescuers in both countries are digging with their bare hands through the freezing night hunting for survivors among the rubble of thousands of buildings. The quake, one of the strongest to hit the region in more than 100 years, struck 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Initially, a magnitude 7.8 quake struck early Monday at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) 23 kilometres (14.2 miles) east of Nurdagi, in Turkey's Gaziantep province near the Syrian border, at a depth of 24.1 kilometres (14.9 miles). This was followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake around 130 kilometres north of Gaziantep, and with epicentre was in the Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras province in Turkey.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday. At least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have occurred since the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday morning local time.

