Pakistan Court Drops Terrorism Charges Against Ex-PM Imran Khan

A PAKISTAN high court on Monday ordered the removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, Khan's lawyer, the court determined that Khan's alleged offence did not merit terrorism charges, the lawyer told Reuters.

Islamabad High Court orders removal of ATA (Anti-Terrorism Act) sections from terror case against Imran Khan for threatening female judge: Pakistan media reports



A two-member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice Athar Minallah, had reserved the verdict on PTI's plead earlier in the day.

The charges against the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf(PTI)party relate to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact and will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead of an anti-terrorism court," Chaudhry said.

Khan was booked under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ACT) for making threatening remarks.

However, Khan's lawyer contended the charge, saying that there are some basic factors required to warrant terrorism charges and that these factors were absent in the case.

The charges were brought against Khan by Islamabad police in August, following his public remarks that he would not spare the police or a judicial officer who had denied bail to his aide.

The cricketing icon-turned-politician later stated that his remarks were not intended to be threatening but that he would take legal action against the officers.

The FIR was registered following the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed at Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to local reports, at the rally, Khan warned that he would "not spare" Islamabad's inspector general, deputy inspector general, and the female magistrate.

"We will not spare the IG and DIG," he said while addressing the gathering.

(With Input From Agencies)