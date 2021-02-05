Quoting sources, the Dainik Jagran report claimed that security agencies are on high alert as they fear that the signals might be used by terrorists hiding in the Valley.

Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The security forces on Friday issued a high alert after Jammu and its adjoining areas received Pakistan mobile signals, causing panic among the people in the region. Following this, the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted searches in city's Bharat Nagar area, reported Dainik Jagran. The report further claimed that raids were also conducted in Anantnag.

"However, the search operation, which lasted for nearly three hours, was stopped because the agencies didn't find any suspicious activities in the region," Dainik Jagran quoted a senior police official as saying.

Quoting sources, the Dainik Jagran report claimed that security agencies are on high alert as they fear that the signals might be used by terrorists hiding in the Valley, adding that some residents might also use Pakistani SIM cards.

The intelligence agencies had earlier also issued an alert, saying Pakistan is trying to resurrect terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir and might enhance its mobile coverage in the Valley. They also claimed that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), along with Khalistani terrorists, is also planning to carry out attacks across India, especially in Punjab, New Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Following the alert, five terrorists, backed by ISI, were arrested by the Delhi Police after a shootout in the national capital. The Delhi Police later said that huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists.

The police had claimed that the five terrorists -- two from Punjab and three from Jammu and Kashmir -- were backed by ISI for narcoterrorism and were also linked with the murder of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh in Punjab.

"Gangsters are being used for target killings. It serves 2 purposes - creating communal disharmony and demoralising people who stand against terrorism. 2 of the 5 people were involved in the murder of Balwinder Singh in Oct - one Gurjeet Singh Bhura and one Sukhdeep," the Delhi Police had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma