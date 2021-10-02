New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Saturday that Pakistan Army supported two infiltration attempts by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) through ceasefire violations and have been strongly told by the Indian Army to not indulge in such activities.

"There were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army from February this year till June-end. But, of late, there have been increased infiltration attempts that were not supported by ceasefire violations," Army Chief Gen Naravane said as quoted by news agency ANI

"In the last ten days, there have been two ceasefire violations. The situation is regressing to pre-February days," he added. His remarks came after he was asked if the Pakistan Army was supporting the recent spurt in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC)

India and Pakistan had entered into an agreement in February this year after which both sides had seen complete silence in terms of ceasefire violations. The Pakistan Army had also stopped supporting infiltration attempts by terrorists by firing at Indian posts to "divert their attention but that process has started again.

"We have conveyed through hotline messages and DGMO level talks that take place every week that they (Pakistan) should not give support to any terror-related activities," Naravane said.

Meanwhile, expressing hope that the pending issues between India and China along the Line of Actual Control would be resolved soon, Naravane said the increase in the deployment by Chinese troops across the border was a matter of concern. He said India had made matching deployments in terms of troops and infrastructure in its areas along the LAC and there was no way anyone would be able to behave in an aggressive manner again.

Gen Naravane said, "The situation at friction points has been normal for the past six months. The talks have been going on. We had the 12th round of talks last month, and also hopeful of having the 13th round of talks, maybe by the second week of October."

He added, "When the talks had started, people were doubtful whether talks would resolve anything, but I am of the firm opinion that we can resolve our differences with dialogue and that is what has happened in the past few months."



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan