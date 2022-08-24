'Pak Army Colonel Gave Rs 30,000 For Attack On Indian Soldiers': Terrorist Captured In Kashmir Reveals

A terrorist captured by the Indian security forces at the Line of Control (LoC) near the Jammu region has revealed that a Colonel rank officer in the Pakistan Army had given him Rs 30,000 to carry out a suicide attack on the Indian Army. The captured terrorist, Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, is presently undergoing treatment at an Army medical facility.

Hussain, as quoted by ANI, said that he had been sent along with three to four other terrorists who were paid money by Pakistani Colonel Yunus Choudhary to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack on Indian soldiers after crossing the LoC. "We were four-five people. We had come to die. We were sent by Pak Army's Colonel Choudhary Yunus. He gave us money to attack Indian posts," said Hussain.

He further said that the group had four to five guns with them. "We were asked to attack the Indian Army. I had come in 2016. This time we could not attack. The others ran away. After I was hit by a bullet, the Indian Army saved me," he added.

#WATCH | Tabarak Hussain, a fidayeen suicide attacker from PoK, captured by the Indian Army on 21 August at LOC in Jhangar sector of Naushera, Rajouri, says he was tasked by Pakistan Army's Col. Yunus to attack the Indian Army for around Rs 30,000 pic.twitter.com/UWsz5tdh2L — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

In an official statement, Defence authorities said that in the last 48 hours, two major infiltration bids have been eliminated by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri district.

"On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, when he was challenged by alert sentries.

"The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out," the statement said.

"On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Tabarak Hussain stated that, he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees. Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two to three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time," the statement said.

It added that the go-ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry on 21 Aug 2022. "Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017," it added.

In the second operation, on the night of 22/ 23 August 2022, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam sector of Naushera(J&K). Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the Line of Control and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our minefields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot, the Army statement said.

(With ANI Inputs)