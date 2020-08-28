Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was 'pained' to hear about the ill health of his 'dear friend' Shinzo Abe, who today announced his resignation from the post of Japanese prime minister, citing health issues.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was 'pained' to hear about the ill health of his 'dear friend' Shinzo Abe, who today announced his resignation from the post of Japanese prime minister, citing health issues. Modi, who enjoyed cordial relations with his Japanese counterpart since his days as Gujarat chief minister, hailed his leadership and "personal commitment" for stronger Indo-Japanese ties.

"Pained to hear about your ill health, my dear friend @AbeShinzo. In recent years, with your wise leadership and personal commitment, the India-Japan partnership has become deeper and stronger than ever before. I wish and pray for your speedy recovery," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Abe addressed a press conference to announce his resignation over "chronic health conditions". The Japan's longest-serving prime minister said that his health had started declining from the middle of the last month, following which he has decided to step down from his position.

"I cannot be the prime minister if I cannot make the best decisions for the people. I have decided to step down from my post," the 65-year-old leader told media persons.

He also apologised to the people of Japan for his resignation, noting that he was "unable to fulfil the mandate from the people with confidence".

"I would like to sincerely apologise to the people of Japan for leaving my post with one year left in my term of office, and amid the coronavirus woes, while various policies are still in the process of being implemented," Abe said at the press conference.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma