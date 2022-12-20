'Paid Rs 60 Crore To AAP', Alleges Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar; His Lawyer Says 'Panel Recommends Probe'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday said he has given Rs 60 crore to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: ANI)

CONMAN Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of corruption, on Tuesday reiterated that he gave Rs 60 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Jailed conman arrived in Delhi's Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

"Today Sukesh Chandrashekhar alleged that he gave Rs 60 crores to AAP. A high-powered committee took his statement and the committee has given its recommendations & held that allegations are serious and a probe should be done," Advocate Anant Malik lawyer of Sukesh Chandrashekhar told ANI.

Earlier today, actor Jacqueline Fernandez also arrived at Patiala House Court in Delhi to appear in connection with the Rs 200 crores money laundering case involving conman Sukesh.

The tussle between conman Sukesh and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues since Sukesh alleged that Kejriwal asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party, however, the AAP denied the allegations.

In November, he wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. He also claimed that had known the AAP leader since 2015.

"Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return for seats," read Chandrashekhar's letter has been confirmed by his lawyer.

In his letter to LG Saxena, Chandrashekhar also alleged that he has been receiving threats and was under pressure from Jain and Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prison, Delhi, on corruption and extortions. Following the threats he has been receiving, he sought direction from the investigation agency to file a case complaint which has been also given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka. He is currently in jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Conman Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore money from high-profile people.

In May this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.