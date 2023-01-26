‘Padma Vibhushan To Mulayam Singh Mockery Of Stature’: Swami Prasad Maurya Calls For Bharat Ratna

Samajwadi Party leaders and supporters have demanded that Mulayam Singh Yadav should receive Bharat Ratna instead of Padma Vibhushan.

THE CENTRE has made a mockery of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s “stature and contirbution to the country” by conferring on him the Padma Vibhushan, Swami Prasad Maurya, Samajwadi Party Leader said on Thursday. Apart from him, other party leaders have demanded that Yadav senior should instead receive India’s highest civilian award - the Bharat Ratna.

Government of India had announced, yesterday, that the Samajwadi party founder and veteran politician will be conferred country’s second highest civilian honour - Padma Vibhushan.

"By giving Padma Vibhushan posthumously to Netaji Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Government of India has made a mockery of Netaji's stature, work and contributions to the nation. If Netaji had to be respected then he should have been honoured with Bharat Ratna," SP MLA Maurya said in a tweet, expressing his disappointment over the development.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson IP Singh also expressed similar views.

"Except the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, no other honour befits the son of the soil, Late Mulayam Singh Yadav. An announcement should be made to give Bharat Ratna to our respected Netaji without any delay," Singh said taking to Twitter.

Last year, in October, a Congress leader from Maharashtra - M Arfi Naseem Khan - had asked the Centre to confer the Bharat ratna on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Defense Minister. Khan had written a letter to President Droupadi Murmu in this regard.

Swami Prasad Maurya had recently landed himself in controversy, after he supported Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar over his comments on the Ramcharitramanas. Maurya had said that certain verses of the Ramcharitramanas “insult” people from oppressed caste communities and that these should be banned, according to several media reports.

Earlier Bihar Education Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Chandra Shekhar had said that religious texts like the Ramcharitramanas and Manu Smriti “sow division” and “hatred” in society. Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Bihar had strongly criticised him and RJD, alleging that these comments have been made to appease a particular community.

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party founder and three-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister, died on October 10 last year.

(With agency inputs)