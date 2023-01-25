Padma Vibhushan 2023 Winners: Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain To Receive Country's Second Highest Civilian Award

The Government of India on Wednesday announced that Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will be accorded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously. A total of six dignitaries have been named for the country's second highest civilian award.

Late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, former External Affairs minister in the UPA government SM Krishna, US based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi will receive Padma Vibhushan.

Philanthropist and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the nine winners of Padma Bhushan.

A total of 91 people have been named for Padma Shri. These include Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani and actor Raveena Ravi Tandon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the winners of the Padma Awards 2023 and hailed their contribution to the nation. "Congratulations to those who have been conferred the #PadmaAwards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are the country’s three highest civilian awards after Bharat Ratna. Since 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. The Padma Awards seek to accord recognition to ‘work of distinction’ and is conferred upon people for their distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.