Padma Awards 2023: ORS Pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis To Be Conferred Padma Vibhushan; Full List Of Winners

Doctor Dilip Mahalanabis, known as the pioneer of ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award. The Government of India on Wednesday announced the list of Padma awardees 2023.

With the introduction of ORS, Mahalanabis contributed to saving over 5 crore lives across the globe, a government release said. The 87-year-old doctor passed away in October 2022.

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are the country’s three highest civilian awards after Bharat Ratna. This yeat, President Droupadi Murmu has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Here are the names of the Padma Award 2023 winners:

Padma Vibhushan

- Late Samajwadi Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

- Late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis

- Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

- Former External Affairs minister SM Krishna

- US based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan

- Architect Balkrishna Doshi

Padma Bhushan

- Philanthropist and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty

- Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla

- S L Bhyrappa from Karnataka for Literature and Education

- Deepak Dhar from Maharashtra for Science and Engineering

- Vani Jairam from Tamil Nadu for Art

- Swami Chinna Jeeyar from Telangana for Spiritualism

- Suman Kalyanpur from Maharashtra for Art

- Kapil Kapoor from Delhi for Literature and Education

- Kamlesh D Patel from Telangana for Spiritualism

Padma Shri

A total of 91 people have been named for Padma Shri. These include Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani and actor Raveena Ravi Tandon.

- Mangala Kanti Roy, 102-year-old Sarinda Player from Jalpaiguri, popular as one of the oldest folk musicians of West Bengal to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music)

- Risingbor Kurkalang, Tribal Duitara Instrument Maker & Musician from East Khasi Hills to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music).

- KC Runremsangi, Mizo Folk Singer from Aizwal, safeguarding Mizo cultural heritage for over 3 decades to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Vocals - Mizo).

- Rani Machaiah, Ummathat Folk Dancer from Kodagu, promoting and preserving Kodava culture through dance to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Dance)

- Ajay Kumar Mandavi, Gond Tribal Wood Carver from Kanker to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Wood Carving)

- Dhaniram Toto, Toto (Dengka) language preserver from Totopara village of Jalpaiguri district to receive Padma Shri in the field of Literature and Education (Dengka language)

- B Ramakrishna Reddy, 80-year-old Linguistics Professor from Telangana to receive Padma in the field of Literature and Education (Linguistics)

- Kapil Dev Prasad, Bawan Buti Handloom Weaver from Nalanda to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Textile)

- Paresh Rathwa, Pithora Artist from Chhota Udepur, promoting the ancient cultural heritage to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Painting)

- Bhanubhai Chitara, 7th generation Kalamkari artist from the Chunara community, carrying forward the legacy of the 400-year-old traditional craft of Mata ni Pachedi (behind Mother Goddess) to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Painting)

- Ghulam Muhammad Zaz, 8th Generation Santoor Craftsman from a family known for making the finest Santoors in Kashmir for the last 200 years to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Craft)

- Parshuram Komaji Khune, Zadipatti Rangbhumi artist from Gadchiroli, having played 800 different roles in more than 5,000 drama shows to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Theatre)

- Domar Singh Kunvar, Chhattisgarhi Natya Nacha Artist, dedicated his life to keeping the tradition alive since last 5 decades to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Dance)

- Munivenkatappa, Veteran Thamate exponent from Chikkaballapur, working tirelessly towards the preservation and promotion of the folk instrument Thamate to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music)

- Moa Subong, Eminent Naga Musician & Innovator who developed a new and easy to play instrument ‘Bamhum’, a wind musical instrument made from bamboo to receive Padma Shri in the field of Art (Folk Music)

- Nekram Sharma, Organic farmer from Mandi, reviving the traditional Crop System of 'Nau-Anaj’ to receive Padma Shri in the field of Others (Agriculture)

- Janum Singh Soy, Tribal Ho language Scholar, working for 4 decades for its preservation & promotion to receive Padma Shri in the field of Literature & Education (Ho language)

- Tula Ram Upreti, 98-year-old self-sustained small farmer, practicing organic farming using only traditional methods to receive Padma Shri in the field of Others (Agriculture)

- Vadivel Gopal & Masi Sadaiyan, Expert Snake Catchers from Irula Tribe, specialised in catching dangerous & venomous snakes to receive Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Animal Welfare)

- Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar, Kakinada based Social worker who dedicated his life to providing free medical and education services to needy people awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Affordable Healthcare)

- V P Appukuttan Poduvalm Gandhian & Freedom Fighter from Payyanur awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Gandhian).

- Ramkuiwangbe Newme, Naga Social Worker from Dima Hasao who dedicated his life for the conservation & preservation of Heraka religion awarded Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Culture)

- Munishwar Chander Dawar, War Veteran & Doctor from Jabalpur treating underprivileged people for the past 50 years awarded Padma Shri in the field of Medicine (Affordable Healthcare).

- Hirabai Lobi, Siddi Tribal social worker and leader, who has dedicated her life for the betterment of the Siddi community in Gujarat to Padma Shri in the field of Social Work (Tribal).

- Ratan Chandra Kar, Retired Government Doctor from Andamans working with the Jarawa tribe who inhabit an island 48 km from North Sentinel to receive Padma Shri in the field of Medicine (Physician).