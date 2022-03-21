New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma awards for the year 2022 on Monday. President Kovind conferred two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Following the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society.”

Prime Minister @narendramodi tweets, "Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society." pic.twitter.com/29XK18Dnhy — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

Amongst the prominent awardees at Monday’s Investiture ceremony were Padma Vibhushan recipients Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous).

Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarini receive his Padma Vibhushan award (posthumous)#PadmaAwards2022 #PeoplesPadma #BipinRawat pic.twitter.com/t9T1IHA9V4 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Sachchidanand Swami also received the Padma Bhushan awards.

SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla receives Padma Bhushan, in the field of Trade & Industry#PadmaAwards2022 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/xmur7xyY1y — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

The country recognises work. It feels good when there is recognition of my work. It motivates me to work for the country... We should not think about who received the award and who gave the award. Padma awards are not given by any government, but the country: @ghulamnazad



-ANI pic.twitter.com/66tlMEkCoa — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

Tokyo Paralympic double medalist shooter Avani Lekhara and Hockey player Vandana Katariya also received their Padma Shri felicitations.

Hockey player Vandana Katariya receives the Padma Shri award, from President Ram Nath Kovind@VandanaHockey16#PadmaAwards2022 #PeoplesPadma pic.twitter.com/sgjA74qv2J — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

The Civil Investiture Ceremony -II will be held on March 28.

The Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

This year a total of 128 Padma Awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.

34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma