New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Padma awards for the year 2022 on Monday. President Kovind conferred two Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and 54 Padma Shri Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Following the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter: “Joined the ceremony in which Padma Awards were conferred on distinguished people from different walks of life. We take great pride in their accomplishments and contribution to society.”

Amongst the prominent awardees at Monday’s Investiture ceremony were Padma Vibhushan recipients Radhey Shyam and General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous).

Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Rajiv Mehrishi, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and Sachchidanand Swami also received the Padma Bhushan awards.

Tokyo Paralympic double medalist shooter Avani Lekhara and Hockey player Vandana Katariya also received their Padma Shri felicitations.

The Civil Investiture Ceremony -II will be held on March 28.

Also Read
Padma Awards 2022: PM Modi reciprocates 125-year old Swami Sivananda’s..
Padma Awards 2022: PM Modi reciprocates 125-year old Swami Sivananda’s..

The Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

These Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

Also Read
No decision yet on giving COVID-19 booster shots to all above 18 years of..
No decision yet on giving COVID-19 booster shots to all above 18 years of..

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

This year a total of 128 Padma Awards are being conferred, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one).

The list of awardees comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri Awards.
34 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/ NRI/ PIO/ OCI and 13 Posthumous awardees.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma