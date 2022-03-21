New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday honored several eminent personalities, including General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), with Padma awards at a special felicitation ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Among these personalities is 125-year-old Swami Sivananda, who was conferred the Padma Shri award. Swami Sivananda has been given this honor for his outstanding contribution in the field of Yoga.

President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Swami Sivananda for Yoga. Dedicating his life for human welfare, he has been serving leprosy-affected people at Puri for the past 50 years. Born in 1896, his healthy & long life has drawn attention of national & international organisations. pic.twitter.com/TfJhGMHCOV — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 21, 2022

PM Modi bows before 125-year-old yoga instructor

Several "unknown heroes", including 125-year-old yoga instructor Swami Sivananda, were honored with Padma awards. When Swami Sivananda went barefoot in a normal kurta-dhoti to receive the award, people applauded. Swami Sivananda got down on his knees to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present at the ceremony. On this, PM Modi immediately bowed down in front of Swami Sivananda and touched the ground.

Swami Sivananda receives Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind, for his contribution in the field of #Yoga#PeoplesPadma #PadmaAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/6ezPoQGOAO — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) March 21, 2022

The 125 year old Swami Sivananda belongs to Kashi. There is a lot of enthusiasm in Swami Sivananda Ashram at Durgakund for this honor. Swami Sivananda says that this will increase everyone's faith in Yoga and Indian way of life. By taking inspiration from my lifestyle and yoga, people will make their life healthy. Swami Sivananda believes that by adopting yoga and pranayama, a long and healthy life can be found. Earlier people lived more than 100 years by adopting these lifestyles, Dainik Jagran reported.

Swami Sivananda was born on 08 August 1896 in Haripur village of Silet district which is presently in Bangladesh. Swami says that Yoga, Pranayama and the use of home medicines are the keys to being healthy. He is reportedly very strict about his regular routine. He wakes up every day at three in the morning. After taking bath and doing daily activities, he gets absorbed in devotional service of God. He is not reported to have any age-related diseases.

