New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of India’s 73rd Republic day announced the list of Padma Awards. This year, a total of 128 individuals will be conferred with Padma Awards for their distinguished service (Padma Shri), distinguished service of high order (Padma Bhushan), and exceptional and distinguished service (Padma Bhushan) in various disciplines.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions held at his official residence - the Rashtrapati Bhawan - around March or April each year.

Kalyan Singh and General Rawat were given Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, posthumously. Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was given Padma Bhushan.

Tokyo 2020 winners notable Padma Award recipients

A total of six sportspersons will be awarded Padma awards this year. Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia is one of the seventeen individuals who will be conferred with Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honor. Paralympians Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara and Pramod Bhagat, Hockey player Vandana Katariya will be awarded Padma Shri. Tokyo Olympics Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has also been named a recipient of Padma Shri award.

Padma Awards: Vaccine makers recognised for ‘distinguished service’ to nation

The distinguished individuals behind indigenous COVID-19 vaccine production have also been recognised for their distinguished service to the nation. Cyrus Poonawala, founder of Pune-based Serum Institute of India will be conferred with Padma Bhushan. Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella and co-founder Suchitra Ella will be jointly conferred with Padma Bhushan.

The Padma Bhushan will also be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

Late Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa, actor Victor Banerjee and former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi have been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Playback singer Sonu Nigam will be conferred with Padma Shri.

As per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the President approved conferment of 128 Padma Awards, including two duo cases, this year. In a duo case, the award is counted as one.

The list comprises 4 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 107 Padma Shri awards. Thirty-four of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 13 posthumous awardees.

