New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress senior leader P Chidambaram on Monday said he sustained a hairline fracture after 3 policemen allegedly attacked him during a protest march for their party leader Rahul Gandhi and his ED summons over the National Herald case.

Party leader Chidambaram in a tweet said that he is fine and will go back to work tomorrow. "When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," he Tweeted.

Congress leader was present among hundred of Congress leaders and workers who protested outside the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office as party leader Rahul Gandhi came for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

मोदी सरकार बर्बरता की हर हद पार कर गई।



पूर्व गृह मंत्री, श्री पी.चिदंबरम के साथ पुलिस की धक्कामुक्की हुई, चश्मा ज़मीन पर फेंका, उनकी बायीं पसलियों में हेयरलाइन फ्रैक्चर है।



सांसद प्रमोद तिवाड़ी को सड़क पर फेंका गया। सिर में चोट और पसली में फ्रैक्चर है।



क्या यह प्रजातंत्र है? pic.twitter.com/rRLOhIOTJ3 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Party colleague Randeep Surjewala also shared a video on his social and revealed how P Chidambaram was allegedly "attacked". He then hit out at the BJP government and claimed that they have "crossed every limit of barbarism."

"Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism. Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was hit by police, his glasses were thrown on the ground, and he has a hairline fracture in his left rib. MP Pramod Tiwari was thrown on the road. He has head injury and rib fracture. Is this a democracy?" Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a video statement that he tweeted.

Apart from Party leader Chidambaram, Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others.

Posted By: Ashita Singh