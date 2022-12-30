Two Killed As Oxygen Cylinder Explodes Outside Hospital In UP's Chandauli

AT LEAST two were killed after an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli. The blast was heard 500 metres away, NDTV reported.

The incident took place outside Dayal Hospital in the Ravi Nagar area of Mughalsarai city, between 9:00 am and 9:30 am while oxygen cylinders were being unloaded from a truck that was parked outside the hospital.

Soon after the information was received, the local Superintendent of Police and Mughalsarai MLA reached the spot immediately, NDTV reported.

The police took bodies into custody and sent them for autopsy. Security camera footage from the surrounding areas is being investigated.