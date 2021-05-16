Goa Oxygen Crisis: This is the fifth time this week when COVID-19 patients at the state-run medical facility have lost their lives due to oxygen shortage.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The oxygen crisis at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) continued on Saturday after eight more COVID-19 patients lost their lives due to the alleged shortage of liquid medical oxygen.

This is the fifth time this week when COVID-19 patients at the state-run medical facility have lost their lives due to oxygen shortage. So far, 83 patients have died. Most of the deaths, as per official figures, occurred during the "dark hours" between 2 am and 6 am.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 26 and 20 patients were killed respectively. On Thursday, 15 more patients died while 13 more had succumbed at the facility on Friday.

However, doctors at the facility have dismissed that patients died to oxygen shortage, noting that many of them were killed because of COVID pneumonia that "requires O2 treatment".

Meanwhile, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Sunday said that the oxygen supply at the GMCH is getting streamlined after a 20,000-kilolitre oxygen tank was commissioned at the facility. The tank was shifted from Bicholim industrial estate.

"Now, we should not have problems regarding the oxygen supply. The commissioning of the tank is a major step towards solving this problem," Rane said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma