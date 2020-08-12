While Russia on Tuesday announced the first coronavirus vaccine, it is likely that the Indian population may be vaccinated with ‘ChAdOx1’. Here’s why.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A coronavirus vaccine being jointly developed by Oxford University and UK-based pharma major AstraZeneca is presently in its late-stage human trials involving thousands of participants in the United States, South Africa, and Brazil. Last month, the researchers in Oxford had announced that their candidate ‘ChAdOx1’ had triggered an immune response in humans against coronavirus in the early stages. While Russia on Tuesday announced the first coronavirus vaccine, it is likely that the Indian population may be vaccinated with ‘ChAdOx1’. Here’s why.

Last week, India's drug controller gave its approval to Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield. Serum Institute is one of the nine global manufacturers of this vaccine. At present, India does not have any manufacturing contact with Russia for its vaccine ‘Sputnik V’.

While India is one of the 20 countries interested in obtaining the Russian vaccine, it would still have to conduct the Phase II and Phase III trials as per the guidelines, given that a vaccine can have different effects on different population groups. So by when can we expect the Oxford vaccine?

Oxford Vaccine Release Date

While ChAdOx1 presently does not have a release date, it is considered one of the notable global frontrunners among the various institutions working towards developing the vaccine. The vaccine is already going Phase III trials in Brazil. AstraZeneca has signed deals to produce 400 million doses for the US and 100 million for the UK.

Oxford Vaccine India Launch

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Monday had said India should have a vaccine against the novel coronavirus by the end of 2020, as per CNBC-TV18. Poonawalla further said that the fixed pricing of the vaccine will be announced in two months. India's drug controller has already given its approval to the SII for conducting phase II and III clinical trials on Covidshield.

Oxford Vaccine Phase 3 trials

The Phase III trials for oxford vaccine, involving thousands of human volunteers, began in Brazil in the month of June itself. The trials are one of the brightest hopes in the global bid to contain the virus. With more than 3.1 million cases, Brazil has the world's second-worst outbreak, behind the United States.

Behind Brazil is India with more than 2.3 million cases. The country registered a spike of 60,963 new COVID-19 infections during the last 24-hours. The death toll also crossed the 46,000-mark after 834 fatalities were reported from across the country during the same period of time.

