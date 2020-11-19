Adar Poonawalla said that about 300-400 dozes of the vaccine will be available for the first quarter of 2021. He however, added that the entire population will not be immunised until 2024.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus vaccine being developed by teams at the University of Oxford will be priced at Rs 500-600, Serum Institute of India's chief executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said on Thursday, adding that the vaccine will be made available to the general public in next three to four months.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Poonawalla said that about 300-400 dozes of the vaccine will be available for the first quarter of 2021. He however, added that the entire population will not be immunised until 2024.

“As many private players will have to be brought in to partner with the government for enhanced distribution of the vaccine… we see more of that happening,” he said.

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has partnered with AstraZeneca to produce at one billion doses of coronavirus vaccine. The highly awaited vaccine is branded as Covidshield and the manufactuers and researchers are hopeful that it will be an immunogenic and efficacious vaccine that is going to be useful for mass use.

Back in September, Poonawalla has estimated the cost for the purchase and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to each Indian citizen to be around Rs 80,000 crore.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja