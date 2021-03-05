The police said that a case has been registered after it recovered the body of Mansukh Hiren, whose SUV was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence earlier.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: The mystery around the suspicious SUV that was found loaded with Gelatin sticks near billionaire Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai earlier deepened on Friday after the original vehicle owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead.

"The body of one Mansukh Hiren whose car was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence (with gelatin inside it), died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered," news agency ANI quoted Thane DCP as saying.

After the police recovered the body of Hiren, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis attacked the state government for failing to protect him in the case and demanded an NIA probe, saying there are a number of coincidences that lead to suspicion in the matter.

"I asked in House for protection to Mansukh Hiren, as he's the main link in the case and might be in danger. Now we get to know of his body being found. It makes the case fishy. Looking at this and alleged terror angle, we demand that case be handed over to NIA," he said.

Hiren's Scorpio was found abandoned Ambani's residence Antilia on February 25. The police said that unassembled gelatin sticks and a threatening letter in 'broken English' addressed to the Ambani family were recovered from the SUV.

"The handwritten letter was in broken English with grammatical mistakes and was addressed to Mukesh and Neeta Ambani. It is basically a threat letter calling the planted explosives a 'trailer' and a warning to return with more preparations to assassinate the whole family later," Mumbai Police sources told ANI.

The police later said that it has recovered the CCTV footage, adding that the SUV damaged chassis number. It also said that a case under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (punishment for forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation, if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) has been registered.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma