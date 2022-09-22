Owaisi Slams Muslim Clerics Over Their Meet With Mohan Bhagwat: 'Elites, Don't Know Ground Reality'

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday, called Muslim leaders who met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat "elite" and "have nothing to do with ground reality."

This statement by the AIMIM chief came at a time when RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with senior functionaries, met Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, the chief of All India Imam Organisation, at a mosque, taking forward his outreach to the Muslim community. The closed-door meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, was held at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque, where the office of the All India Imam Organisation is located.

Bhagwat was accompanied by senior Sangh functionaries—joint general secretary Krishna Gopal, Ram Lal and Indresh Kumar. While Lal was earlier organisational secretary of the BJP, Kumar is patron of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

Suhaib Ilyasi, Ahmed Ilyasi's brother, shared details of the meeting, saying, "It was wonderful that Bhagwatji came at our invitation on the anniversary of our father's death. It also sends a positive message to the country. "

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief has been meeting with Muslim intellectuals to discuss ways to improve communal harmony.

During the meeting, Bhagwat raised the issue of the use of the term "kafir" for Hindus, which he believes sends the wrong message. On the other hand, Muslim intellectuals, on the other hand, were outraged when some right-wing activists referred to Muslims as "jihadis" and "Pakistanis."

The Muslim intellectuals also told Bhagwat that the true intent behind the use of the term "kafir" was something different, but it is now being used as an "abuse" in some circles.

The RSS chief acknowledged the apprehensions of the intellectuals and underlined that the 'DNA of all Hindus and Muslims is the same'.

Bhagwat recently met Delhi's former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui, and businessman Saeed Shervani.