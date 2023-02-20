'If Junaid, Naseer Could Be Burnt Alive, Who Am I?': Owaisi On Attack At His Delhi Home

AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, reacted to the death of Junaid and Nasir - allegedly killed by cow vigilantes - and the attack on his Delhi residence. At the same time he also condemned the death of the unborn child of the wife of the accused in the Bhiwani murders.

“If Junaid & Naseer could be burnt alive then who am I? Those who are doing this have a lot of confidence as they know their party is in power. This is the 4rth time my house was attacked...they can be the people believing in Nathuram Godse's ideology,” Owaisi said, according to news agency ANI.

Owaisi’s residence in Delhi’s Ashoka road area was attacked by unidentified miscreants who pelted stones, damaging some windows. Owaisi was not there at the time of the incident.

Last week, two charred skeleton’s were found in Haryana’s Bhiwani district inside a Bolero car. Earlier, Junaid and Nasir were kidnapped by cow vigilantes from their village as alleged by their families. Bharatpur Range Inspector General, Gaurav Srivastva, later said the Bolero that was used for the alleged kidnapping and the car found in Bhiwanib are the same.

Meanwhile, the pregnant wife of one of the accused cow vigilantes - Shrikant Pandit - was allegedly kicked by Rajasthan Police after they entered his house in Nuh, according to media reports. The unborn child died inside the woman’s womb.

“I condemn the death of the unborn child of the accused's wife who died yesterday. This should not have happened,” Owaisi said condemning the police action.

On the attack on his residence in the national capital, Owaisi said, “Police will give the exact information about the attack on my house. Central Govt and Delhi CP will have to look into this matter. I do not have CCTV cameras installed, there are several cameras on the streets that need to be checked”.

“I do not know who was involved in this. I was in Bharatpur, Rajasthan to meet families of Junaid & Naseer. A written complaint was given regarding this incident but in India, if Junaid & Naseer could be burnt alive then who is Asaduddin Owaisi,” he further said.

(With agency inputs)