'Overwhelming Response In BJP-Led States': Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Critics Of Bharat Jodo Yatra

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by him got an overwhelming response even in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

While addressing the media in Kurukshetra, Gandhi said, "Some said we won't be getting a response from people for the yatra in BJP-ruled states and in the Hindi belt but on contrary, we got a good response in these states and it's only getting improved."

Gandhi also stressed that the foot march is against hatred and fear being spread in society as well as against unemployment and inflation. He then added that the aim of the Yatra is also to let people hear the true voice of the country.

"What is in the country's heart got to hear that directly (interacting with people). The Yatra has received good response in Haryana -- it is energetic, enthusiastic response," he said.

Taking a sharp attack at those who criticised the march he said that when it was started, people (opposition) claimed that it would not get a good response in Karnataka as it received in Kerala as the former is a BJP-led state. "But we got even better response there. Then they said the Yatra got response in south India, but when it reaches Maharashtra, it won't get that response. When we reached Maharashtra, we got even better response than the south," said the Congress leader.

"Then it was said we will not get good response when the Yatra passes through the Hindi belt, but in Madhya Pradesh there was even more improvement to the response. When we reached Haryana, it was said it is a BJP-ruled state, but here too the response was overwhelming. As we are moving forward, the response is improving," he said.

While responding a question Gandhi said, "The voice of India which is being suppressed, the fear which is being spread and India which is being divided, one caste being put up against the other, one religion being put up against the other, this Yatra is against that."

He then spoke about the other purpose of the Yatra and compared it to "tapasya".

"We love our country, we love our people, farmers, poor and we want to walk with them. So, Yatra's purpose is also that people of this country get to hear true voice of the country," the Congress leader said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)