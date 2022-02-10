New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the overall COVID-19 situation in the country is very optimistic, however, it asserted that people should not lower their guard and should strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. The health ministry said that despite a significant decline in new cases, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases.

Addressing a press briefing, Niti Ayog member Dr VK Paul said that that the world does not know everything about the which has shown new mutations from time to time and has exhausted healthcare facilities. "Overall COVID19 situation is very optimistic. However, some states including Kerala, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh are still reporting a large number of cases. We cannot lower our guard", Dr VK Paul said adding, "the world doesn't know everything about this virus. Vigilance must go on".

Addressing the same press briefing, Health Ministry Join Secretary Luv Aggarwal, meanwhile, informed that four states including Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have more than 50,000 active cases out of the total 7,90 lakh active COVID-19 cases in the country. He also said that a significant decline has been registered in the daily positivity rate which has decreased to 4.44 per cent from 20.75 per cent a fortnight ago.

"Four states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka -- have more than 50,000 active cases of COVID-19. 11 states have active cases between 10,000 and 50,000. On Jan 24, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 20.75 per cent, which has now decreased to 4.44 per cent. It indicates that now the rate of infection spread has come down significantly", Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said.

India logged 67,084 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,24,78,060, while the active cases declined to 7,90,789. The death toll climbed to 5,06,520 with 1,241 fresh fatalities.

The active cases comprise 1.86 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 96.95 per cent. A reduction of 1,02,039 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 6.58 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,11,80,751, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan