New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 52 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 96,424 new cases. Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 84,000-mark after the country reported 1,174 new fatalities during the same period.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 52,14,678 people in India while 84,372 people have lost their lives, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.61 per cent. 

Out of the total number of cases, 10,17,754 are active coronavirus cases while 41,12,551 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 78.86 per cent.

"Around 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in only five most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed that 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID-19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday, it noted.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 196 3345 52
Andhra Pradesh 90279 497376 5105
Arunachal Pradesh 1892 4787 13
Assam 29091 119367 511
Bihar 12959 148656 848
Chandigarh 3171 5683 104
Chhattisgarh 37470 35885 611
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 233 2575 2
Delhi 30914 194516 4839
Goa 5375 20445 319
Gujarat 16262 98029 3256
Haryana 21334 78937 1045
Himachal Pradesh 4146 6558 91
Jammu and Kashmir 19503 37809 932
Jharkhand 14138 51357 579
Karnataka 101645 375809 7536
Kerala 32775 84608 480
Ladakh 953 2536 46
Madhya Pradesh 22136 71535 1844
Maharashtra 297506 792832 30883
Manipur 1751 6521 48
Meghalaya 1902 2264 29
Mizoram 567 939 0
Nagaland 1261 3987 15
Odisha 32405 129859 656
Puducherry 4770 15923 418
Punjab 21022 63570 2592
Rajasthan 17049 89352 1279
Sikkim 480 1722 19
Tamil Nadu 46633 464668 8559
Telengana 30443 133555 1005
Tripura 7498 12956 222
Uttarakhand 11068 24432 447
Uttar Pradesh 67002 258573 4690
West Bengal 24147 184113 4123
Total 1017754 4112551 84372

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare) 

Amid surging coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases.

He said current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that highlights, more than ever, the need for national and global solidarity.

"Flattening the curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases and protect the vulnerable and elderly in the world population," he said.

