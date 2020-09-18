Over 96,000 new cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 52 lakh; death toll tops 84,000 | Check state-wise status here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 52 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 96,424 new cases. Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 84,000-mark after the country reported 1,174 new fatalities during the same period.
According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 52,14,678 people in India while 84,372 people have lost their lives, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.61 per cent.
Out of the total number of cases, 10,17,754 are active coronavirus cases while 41,12,551 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 78.86 per cent.
"Around 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in only five most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed that 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID-19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday, it noted.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|196
|3345
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|90279
|497376
|5105
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1892
|4787
|13
|Assam
|29091
|119367
|511
|Bihar
|12959
|148656
|848
|Chandigarh
|3171
|5683
|104
|Chhattisgarh
|37470
|35885
|611
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|233
|2575
|2
|Delhi
|30914
|194516
|4839
|Goa
|5375
|20445
|319
|Gujarat
|16262
|98029
|3256
|Haryana
|21334
|78937
|1045
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|6558
|91
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19503
|37809
|932
|Jharkhand
|14138
|51357
|579
|Karnataka
|101645
|375809
|7536
|Kerala
|32775
|84608
|480
|Ladakh
|953
|2536
|46
|Madhya Pradesh
|22136
|71535
|1844
|Maharashtra
|297506
|792832
|30883
|Manipur
|1751
|6521
|48
|Meghalaya
|1902
|2264
|29
|Mizoram
|567
|939
|0
|Nagaland
|1261
|3987
|15
|Odisha
|32405
|129859
|656
|Puducherry
|4770
|15923
|418
|Punjab
|21022
|63570
|2592
|Rajasthan
|17049
|89352
|1279
|Sikkim
|480
|1722
|19
|Tamil Nadu
|46633
|464668
|8559
|Telengana
|30443
|133555
|1005
|Tripura
|7498
|12956
|222
|Uttarakhand
|11068
|24432
|447
|Uttar Pradesh
|67002
|258573
|4690
|West Bengal
|24147
|184113
|4123
|Total
|1017754
|4112551
|84372
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Amid surging coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases.
He said current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that highlights, more than ever, the need for national and global solidarity.
"Flattening the curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases and protect the vulnerable and elderly in the world population," he said.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma