Out of the total number of cases, 10,17,754 are active coronavirus cases while 41,12,551 have recovered from the deadly infection, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 78.86 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Friday crossed the grim mark of 52 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 96,424 new cases. Meanwhile, the death toll crossed the 84,000-mark after the country reported 1,174 new fatalities during the same period.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus has affected 52,14,678 people in India while 84,372 people have lost their lives, taking the country's mortality rate to 1.61 per cent.

"Around 60 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in only five most affected states. There are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5,000 active cases," said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed that 6,15,72,343 samples tested up to 17th September for COVID-19. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested on Thursday, it noted.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 196 3345 52 Andhra Pradesh 90279 497376 5105 Arunachal Pradesh 1892 4787 13 Assam 29091 119367 511 Bihar 12959 148656 848 Chandigarh 3171 5683 104 Chhattisgarh 37470 35885 611 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 233 2575 2 Delhi 30914 194516 4839 Goa 5375 20445 319 Gujarat 16262 98029 3256 Haryana 21334 78937 1045 Himachal Pradesh 4146 6558 91 Jammu and Kashmir 19503 37809 932 Jharkhand 14138 51357 579 Karnataka 101645 375809 7536 Kerala 32775 84608 480 Ladakh 953 2536 46 Madhya Pradesh 22136 71535 1844 Maharashtra 297506 792832 30883 Manipur 1751 6521 48 Meghalaya 1902 2264 29 Mizoram 567 939 0 Nagaland 1261 3987 15 Odisha 32405 129859 656 Puducherry 4770 15923 418 Punjab 21022 63570 2592 Rajasthan 17049 89352 1279 Sikkim 480 1722 19 Tamil Nadu 46633 464668 8559 Telengana 30443 133555 1005 Tripura 7498 12956 222 Uttarakhand 11068 24432 447 Uttar Pradesh 67002 258573 4690 West Bengal 24147 184113 4123 Total 1017754 4112551 84372

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Amid surging coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases.

He said current pandemic and the global crisis arising out of that highlights, more than ever, the need for national and global solidarity.



"Flattening the curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts to ensure that health systems across the world are able to maintain sufficient capacity to address the flux of complicated COVID-19 cases and protect the vulnerable and elderly in the world population," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma