New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Over 95 per cent safai sathis or waste pickers in India do not have health insurance coverage, United Nations Development Programme’s baseline assessment of socio-economic status of waste pickers in India said on Tuesday. The assessment that covered 9,300 safai sathis in 14 cities across India, also showed that 40 per cent safai sathis do not have a bank account, with just 21 per cent of the Safai Sathis reporting the access to Jan Dhan Yojana bank accounts. The access and use of digital payment methods was found to have an even lower proportion, the assessment said.

40 per cent Safai sathis without access to sanitation facilities

The UNDP assessment on the socio-economic situation of waste pickers, which was released by NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday, found that only 60 per cent of safai sathis had access and use of sanitation facilities, meaning 4 in 10 safai sathis were found to be without access to sanitation facilities.

Temporary sheds and rented housing were reported as the most common forms of accommodation by safai sathis.

Except Aadhaar and Voter id, other forms of IDs ‘severely lacking’

The assessment, that was undertaken as part of Project ‘Utthaan – Rise with Resilience’ under UNDP’s Plastic Waste Management Programme found that while Aadhaar and voter cards were owned by more than 90 percent and 60 percent safai sathis respectively, all other forms of identification such as birth, income, caste, and occupation certificates were found to be severely lacking across the community.

At the same time, wood-based fuels for cooking were recorded at par with cleaner alternatives.

Formulate welfare framework, initiate skilling framework: UNDP on empowering safai sathis

On the basis of its baseline socio-economic assessment, UNDP came up with four broad policy recommendations, that include:

1. Formulation of a welfare framework to design social protection schemes for Safai Sathis.

2. Strengthening and formalizing the economic contributions of this community.

3. Initiating skilling programmes and exploring alternate livelihood opportunities.

4. Expanding and increasing the uptake of social safety nets among the Safai Sathis.

UNDP says that its plastic waste management programme is currently operational in 35 cities, in partnership with corporates and urban local bodies for sustainable waste management practices. The plastic collected and processed so far has already crossed 83,000 metric tonnes while reaching out to 5,000 safai sathis, it adds.

‘Safai sathis are invisible environmentalists’: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, at the launch of UNDP’s baseline analysis of socio-economic status of waste pickers, said that safai sathis or waste pickers are the invisible environmentalists, and play a significant role in waste recycling in India. “The social inclusion of informal workers is crucial for sustainable plastic waste management. I am hopeful that the findings from this baseline analysis will help address the vulnerabilities of waste pickers. NITI Aayog is happy to support UNDP and nodal ministries such as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and MoSJE,” he added.

“Safai Sathis play a key role in plastic recycling. With the findings and evidence from UNDP’s first-ever comprehensive analysis on the socio-economic status of the Safai Sathis, we will work with the urban local bodies and government departments to build programmes and outreach that have a meaningful impact in the lives of Safai Sathis,” said Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India.

