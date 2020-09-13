Over 94,000 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally past 47 lakh, death toll tops 78,000 | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases tally in India crossed the grim mark 47 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 94,372 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,114 fatalities were reported during the same period.
The novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 47,54,357 people in India so far and claimed 78,586 lives, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.65 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, the active number of cases stands at 9,73,175.
Meanwhile, 37,02,595 have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 77.87 per cent.
"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.
"Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes," it added.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|286
|3157
|51
|Andhra Pradesh
|96191
|446716
|4779
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1689
|4126
|10
|Assam
|29580
|108329
|430
|Bihar
|15190
|139458
|797
|Chandigarh
|2606
|4600
|86
|Chhattisgarh
|31001
|27123
|519
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|280
|2413
|2
|Delhi
|26907
|178154
|4687
|Goa
|5104
|18065
|276
|Gujarat
|16286
|91343
|3180
|Haryana
|18875
|68525
|932
|Himachal Pradesh
|2874
|5839
|71
|Jammu and Kashmir
|15169
|34689
|854
|Jharkhand
|15180
|43328
|532
|Karnataka
|98345
|334999
|7067
|Kerala
|27944
|73900
|410
|Ladakh
|803
|2387
|38
|Madhya Pradesh
|18992
|62936
|1691
|Maharashtra
|271934
|715023
|28724
|Manipur
|1533
|6002
|44
|Meghalaya
|1534
|1889
|24
|Mizoram
|589
|790
|0
|Nagaland
|1134
|3802
|10
|Odisha
|30450
|112062
|605
|Puducherry
|4878
|13783
|365
|Punjab
|19096
|53308
|2212
|Rajasthan
|15859
|81970
|1207
|Sikkim
|532
|1486
|8
|Tamil Nadu
|47918
|435422
|8231
|Telengana
|32005
|121925
|950
|Tripura
|7365
|10734
|182
|Uttarakhand
|9405
|19428
|388
|Uttar Pradesh
|67321
|227442
|4282
|West Bengal
|23461
|169043
|3828
|Total
|973175
|3702595
|78586
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
The coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in India, especially after the country started lifting the COVID-19-induced lockdown in a phase-wise manner. India currently is the second worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).
Meanwhile, the Centre has urged people not to panic, saying the situation is under control and country has a recovery rate of more than 77 per cent. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to be cautious, saying "jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori".
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma