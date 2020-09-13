Meanwhile, 37,02,595 have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 77.87 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases tally in India crossed the grim mark 47 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 94,372 new COVID-19 cases, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,114 fatalities were reported during the same period.

The novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 47,54,357 people in India so far and claimed 78,586 lives, taking the country's fatality rate to 1.65 per cent. Out of the total number of cases, the active number of cases stands at 9,73,175.

Meanwhile, 37,02,595 have recovered from coronavirus in the country so far, taking India's COVID-19 recovery rate to 77.87 per cent.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakhs in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the Active Cases (under 1/4 total cases)," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes," it added.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 286 3157 51 Andhra Pradesh 96191 446716 4779 Arunachal Pradesh 1689 4126 10 Assam 29580 108329 430 Bihar 15190 139458 797 Chandigarh 2606 4600 86 Chhattisgarh 31001 27123 519 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 280 2413 2 Delhi 26907 178154 4687 Goa 5104 18065 276 Gujarat 16286 91343 3180 Haryana 18875 68525 932 Himachal Pradesh 2874 5839 71 Jammu and Kashmir 15169 34689 854 Jharkhand 15180 43328 532 Karnataka 98345 334999 7067 Kerala 27944 73900 410 Ladakh 803 2387 38 Madhya Pradesh 18992 62936 1691 Maharashtra 271934 715023 28724 Manipur 1533 6002 44 Meghalaya 1534 1889 24 Mizoram 589 790 0 Nagaland 1134 3802 10 Odisha 30450 112062 605 Puducherry 4878 13783 365 Punjab 19096 53308 2212 Rajasthan 15859 81970 1207 Sikkim 532 1486 8 Tamil Nadu 47918 435422 8231 Telengana 32005 121925 950 Tripura 7365 10734 182 Uttarakhand 9405 19428 388 Uttar Pradesh 67321 227442 4282 West Bengal 23461 169043 3828 Total 973175 3702595 78586

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

The coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate in India, especially after the country started lifting the COVID-19-induced lockdown in a phase-wise manner. India currently is the second worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).

Meanwhile, the Centre has urged people not to panic, saying the situation is under control and country has a recovery rate of more than 77 per cent. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to be cautious, saying "jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi. Do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori".

