Over 93,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally past 53 lakh, death toll rises to 85,619 | Check state-wise status here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday crossed the 53 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 93,337 new cases. The death toll, on the other hand, crossed 85,000-mark with 1,247 new fatalities in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.
In its latest updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the deadly infection has affected 53,08,015 people so far, out of which 10,13,964 are active coronavirus cases. The death toll has increased to 85,619, taking the country's COVID-19 mortality rate to 1.62 per cent.
Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 79.28 per cent as 42,08,431 people have recovered from the dreadful infection and discharged from hospitals.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|3378
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|88197
|508088
|5177
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1871
|4967
|13
|Assam
|28208
|121613
|528
|Bihar
|13156
|150040
|855
|Chandigarh
|3085
|6062
|109
|Chhattisgarh
|36036
|41111
|628
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|221
|2608
|2
|Delhi
|31721
|198103
|4877
|Goa
|5612
|20844
|327
|Gujarat
|15975
|99681
|3270
|Haryana
|21014
|81690
|1069
|Himachal Pradesh
|4146
|6946
|98
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20239
|38521
|951
|Jharkhand
|13703
|52807
|590
|Karnataka
|103650
|383077
|7629
|Kerala
|34380
|87345
|489
|Ladakh
|972
|2558
|46
|Madhya Pradesh
|21631
|74398
|1877
|Maharashtra
|302135
|812354
|31351
|Manipur
|1841
|6538
|51
|Meghalaya
|1983
|2342
|31
|Mizoram
|585
|949
|0
|Nagaland
|1193
|4098
|15
|Odisha
|33026
|133466
|669
|Puducherry
|4744
|16253
|431
|Punjab
|21568
|65818
|2646
|Rajasthan
|17495
|90685
|1293
|Sikkim
|463
|1789
|22
|Tamil Nadu
|46610
|470192
|8618
|Telengana
|30673
|135357
|1016
|Tripura
|7162
|13559
|228
|Uttarakhand
|11714
|24965
|460
|Uttar Pradesh
|68235
|263288
|4771
|West Bengal
|24336
|187061
|4183
|Total
|1013964
|4208431
|85619
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
With the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, the government on Friday said that it is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has informed that it has received information about one COVID-19 vaccine developed and approved in Russia, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha.
Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Health Research, has informed that as per information available from WHO draft landscape of COVID-19 vaccine (last update on September 17), globally there are 36 candidate vaccines which are under various stages of clinical trials.
"Of this only 02 are Indian candidates (Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and Cadila Healthcare). All the 36 candidates are under various stages of clinical trials. None of the candidate vaccine so far has completed all stages of clinical trial," he said.
(With PTI inputs)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma