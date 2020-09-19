In its latest updates, the Union Health Minister said that the deadly infection has affected 53,08,015 people so far.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday crossed the 53 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 93,337 new cases. The death toll, on the other hand, crossed 85,000-mark with 1,247 new fatalities in last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its latest updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the deadly infection has affected 53,08,015 people so far, out of which 10,13,964 are active coronavirus cases. The death toll has increased to 85,619, taking the country's COVID-19 mortality rate to 1.62 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate has improved to 79.28 per cent as 42,08,431 people have recovered from the dreadful infection and discharged from hospitals.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 3378 52 Andhra Pradesh 88197 508088 5177 Arunachal Pradesh 1871 4967 13 Assam 28208 121613 528 Bihar 13156 150040 855 Chandigarh 3085 6062 109 Chhattisgarh 36036 41111 628 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 221 2608 2 Delhi 31721 198103 4877 Goa 5612 20844 327 Gujarat 15975 99681 3270 Haryana 21014 81690 1069 Himachal Pradesh 4146 6946 98 Jammu and Kashmir 20239 38521 951 Jharkhand 13703 52807 590 Karnataka 103650 383077 7629 Kerala 34380 87345 489 Ladakh 972 2558 46 Madhya Pradesh 21631 74398 1877 Maharashtra 302135 812354 31351 Manipur 1841 6538 51 Meghalaya 1983 2342 31 Mizoram 585 949 0 Nagaland 1193 4098 15 Odisha 33026 133466 669 Puducherry 4744 16253 431 Punjab 21568 65818 2646 Rajasthan 17495 90685 1293 Sikkim 463 1789 22 Tamil Nadu 46610 470192 8618 Telengana 30673 135357 1016 Tripura 7162 13559 228 Uttarakhand 11714 24965 460 Uttar Pradesh 68235 263288 4771 West Bengal 24336 187061 4183 Total 1013964 4208431 85619

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

With the alarming rise in coronavirus cases in India, the government on Friday said that it is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has informed that it has received information about one COVID-19 vaccine developed and approved in Russia, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Lok Sabha.

Further, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Health Research, has informed that as per information available from WHO draft landscape of COVID-19 vaccine (last update on September 17), globally there are 36 candidate vaccines which are under various stages of clinical trials.

"Of this only 02 are Indian candidates (Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and Cadila Healthcare). All the 36 candidates are under various stages of clinical trials. None of the candidate vaccine so far has completed all stages of clinical trial," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma