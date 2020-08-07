V Muraleedharan further informed that more than 12,000 foreigners belonging to 120 countries have also been repatriated from India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: More than 9,30,000 Indians stranded in foreign countries have returned to homeland under the central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said.

The evacuation mission was launched on May 7 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"So far more than 9,30,000 stranded Indians have returned home and now many are going back to the countries where they were working before the pandemic struck. Not only we brought our stranded citizens back but also facilitated repatriation of foreign nationals stuck in India. So far more than 1,20,000 foreigners belonging to 120 countries have been repatriated from India," Muraleedharan was quoted as saying in a statement by the External Affairs Ministry, as reported by PTI.

Countries across the world have been repatriating their citizens in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

India's coronavirus tally crossed the grim mark of 20 lakh after after the country reported the biggest single-day spike of 62,537 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This is the eighth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000.

India has a fatality rate of 2.07 percent, which is one of the lowest in the world. The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 6,07,384 while 13,78,105 have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospital. The recovery rate stands at 67.62 per cent.

