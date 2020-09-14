Over 92,000 new cases in a day take India's COVID-19 tally past 48 lakh; death toll nears 80,000 | Check state-wise tally here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 48 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 92,071 new cases. The death toll, on the other hand, surged past 79,000 after India reported 1,136 new COVID-19 fatalities during the same period.
According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 48,46,428 people and claimed 79,722 lives, taking India's COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.64 per cent.
The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 9,86,598 while 37,80,108 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.99 per cent.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|268
|3202
|51
|Andhra Pradesh
|95733
|457008
|4846
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1712
|4253
|10
|Assam
|29133
|110885
|453
|Bihar
|14396
|141499
|808
|Chandigarh
|2586
|4864
|92
|Chhattisgarh
|33246
|27978
|539
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|279
|2444
|2
|Delhi
|28059
|181295
|4715
|Goa
|5323
|18576
|286
|Gujarat
|16301
|92678
|3195
|Haryana
|19446
|70713
|956
|Himachal Pradesh
|3194
|5962
|73
|Jammu and Kashmir
|16261
|35285
|864
|Jharkhand
|14844
|45074
|542
|Karnataka
|97834
|344556
|7161
|Kerala
|28870
|75844
|425
|Ladakh
|841
|2414
|39
|Madhya Pradesh
|19840
|64398
|1728
|Maharashtra
|280138
|728512
|29115
|Manipur
|1584
|6102
|45
|Meghalaya
|1570
|2020
|25
|Mizoram
|591
|823
|0
|Nagaland
|1215
|3839
|10
|Odisha
|30999
|115279
|616
|Puducherry
|4847
|14228
|370
|Punjab
|19384
|55385
|2288
|Rajasthan
|16582
|82902
|1221
|Sikkim
|541
|1503
|11
|Tamil Nadu
|47110
|441649
|8307
|Telengana
|31607
|124528
|961
|Tripura
|7584
|11132
|194
|Uttarakhand
|9781
|20153
|402
|Uttar Pradesh
|67955
|233527
|4349
|West Bengal
|23521
|172085
|3887
|Total
|986598
|3780107
|79722
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again urged people across the country to be cautious until a vaccine is developed for the deadly infection.
"Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country will get its first vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 infection by 2021 first quarter, adding that the government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine.
"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines etc., are also been discussed intensely," the union health minister noted.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma