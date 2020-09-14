India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 48 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 92,071 new cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Monday crossed the 48 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 92,071 new cases. The death toll, on the other hand, surged past 79,000 after India reported 1,136 new COVID-19 fatalities during the same period.

According to the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the novel coronavirus, caused by SARS‑CoV‑2, has affected 48,46,428 people and claimed 79,722 lives, taking India's COVID-19 fatality rate to 1.64 per cent.

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 9,86,598 while 37,80,108 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in India, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.99 per cent.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 268 3202 51 Andhra Pradesh 95733 457008 4846 Arunachal Pradesh 1712 4253 10 Assam 29133 110885 453 Bihar 14396 141499 808 Chandigarh 2586 4864 92 Chhattisgarh 33246 27978 539 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 279 2444 2 Delhi 28059 181295 4715 Goa 5323 18576 286 Gujarat 16301 92678 3195 Haryana 19446 70713 956 Himachal Pradesh 3194 5962 73 Jammu and Kashmir 16261 35285 864 Jharkhand 14844 45074 542 Karnataka 97834 344556 7161 Kerala 28870 75844 425 Ladakh 841 2414 39 Madhya Pradesh 19840 64398 1728 Maharashtra 280138 728512 29115 Manipur 1584 6102 45 Meghalaya 1570 2020 25 Mizoram 591 823 0 Nagaland 1215 3839 10 Odisha 30999 115279 616 Puducherry 4847 14228 370 Punjab 19384 55385 2288 Rajasthan 16582 82902 1221 Sikkim 541 1503 11 Tamil Nadu 47110 441649 8307 Telengana 31607 124528 961 Tripura 7584 11132 194 Uttarakhand 9781 20153 402 Uttar Pradesh 67955 233527 4349 West Bengal 23521 172085 3887 Total 986598 3780107 79722

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Amid the surging coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again urged people across the country to be cautious until a vaccine is developed for the deadly infection.

"Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi. We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that the country will get its first vaccine against the deadly COVID-19 infection by 2021 first quarter, adding that the government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine.

"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines etc., are also been discussed intensely," the union health minister noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma