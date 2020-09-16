New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh infections of coronavirus after 90,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, take the country’s overall caseload to 50,20,360. With this India became the second nation worldwide to cross 50-lakh mark after the US.

The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 82,000-mark and reached 82,066 after record 1,290 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.

Of the total 50,20,360 cases, 9,95,933 are active cases, while 39,42,361 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also improves to over 78 per cent.   

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, logged 20,482 new cases during the last 24-hours taking the state's overall tally near 11-lakh mark. With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409. Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it. 

Showing a possible declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 5,83,925. After registering more than 10,000 cases a day for more than a fortnight, the state has been adding less than 9,000 cases for the last 3-4 days. 9,628 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, while 69 more died of the infection taking the death toll to 5,041.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 5,14,208 and the death toll mounted to 8,502 with 68 fatalities. Those dead include 60 with co-morbidities.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 23  3318 40  52  
Andhra Pradesh 92353 851  486531 9628  5041 69 
Arunachal Pradesh 1795 39  4658 127  13
Assam 29180 550  116903 1849  492 10 
Bihar 13055 920  146980 1420  836
Chandigarh 2991 144  5502 202  99
Chhattisgarh 35909 2264  34279 1170  589 16 
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 19  2552 39  2  
Delhi 29787 1146  191203 3081  4806 36 
Goa 5102 156  20094 446  315 11 
Gujarat 16357 112  96582 1444  3244 17 
Haryana 20430 13  77166 2454  1026 26 
Himachal Pradesh 3801 142  6444 262  90
Jammu and Kashmir 18678 629  37062 681  914 19 
Jharkhand 14118 54  49750 1638  571 10 
Karnataka 98555 667  369229 16271  7481 216 
Kerala 31226 671  82341 2532  466 12 
Ladakh 938 35  2517 42  44
Madhya Pradesh 21620 392  69613 1902  1820 29 
Maharashtra 292174 544  775273 19423  30409 515 
Manipur 1745 160  6418 78  47
Meghalaya 1818 132  2190 39  28
Mizoram 558 922 0  
Nagaland 1269 20  3945 30  15
Odisha 32267 77  125738 3714  645
Puducherry 4674 131  15522 495  405 11 
Punjab 21154 464  60814 1815  2514 90 
Rajasthan 16761 35  87873 1711  1264 14 
Sikkim 464 118  1690 169  19
Tamil Nadu 46806 106  458900 5735  8502 68 
Telangana 30401 131447 2260  996 12 
Tripura 7498 66  12435 510  217 10 
Uttarakhand 10739 365  23230 1017  438
Uttar Pradesh 67335 48  252097 6680  4604 113 
West Bengal 23942 249  181142 2919  4062 59 
Total# 995933 5872  3942360 82961  82066 1290 


Posted By: Talib Khan