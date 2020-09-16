Of the total 50,20,360 cases, 9,95,933 are active cases, while 39,42,361 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh infections of coronavirus after 90,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, take the country’s overall caseload to 50,20,360. With this India became the second nation worldwide to cross 50-lakh mark after the US.

The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 82,000-mark and reached 82,066 after record 1,290 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.

Of the total 50,20,360 cases, 9,95,933 are active cases, while 39,42,361 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also improves to over 78 per cent.

Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, logged 20,482 new cases during the last 24-hours taking the state's overall tally near 11-lakh mark. With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409. Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it.

Showing a possible declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 5,83,925. After registering more than 10,000 cases a day for more than a fortnight, the state has been adding less than 9,000 cases for the last 3-4 days. 9,628 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, while 69 more died of the infection taking the death toll to 5,041.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 5,14,208 and the death toll mounted to 8,502 with 68 fatalities. Those dead include 60 with co-morbidities.

Check state-wise list here:

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Andaman and Nicobar Islands 204 23 3318 40 52 Andhra Pradesh 92353 851 486531 9628 5041 69 Arunachal Pradesh 1795 39 4658 127 13 2 Assam 29180 550 116903 1849 492 10 Bihar 13055 920 146980 1420 836 5 Chandigarh 2991 144 5502 202 99 1 Chhattisgarh 35909 2264 34279 1170 589 16 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 229 19 2552 39 2 Delhi 29787 1146 191203 3081 4806 36 Goa 5102 156 20094 446 315 11 Gujarat 16357 112 96582 1444 3244 17 Haryana 20430 13 77166 2454 1026 26 Himachal Pradesh 3801 142 6444 262 90 8 Jammu and Kashmir 18678 629 37062 681 914 19 Jharkhand 14118 54 49750 1638 571 10 Karnataka 98555 667 369229 16271 7481 216 Kerala 31226 671 82341 2532 466 12 Ladakh 938 35 2517 42 44 3 Madhya Pradesh 21620 392 69613 1902 1820 29 Maharashtra 292174 544 775273 19423 30409 515 Manipur 1745 160 6418 78 47 1 Meghalaya 1818 132 2190 39 28 1 Mizoram 558 9 922 3 0 Nagaland 1269 20 3945 30 15 5 Odisha 32267 77 125738 3714 645 8 Puducherry 4674 131 15522 495 405 11 Punjab 21154 464 60814 1815 2514 90 Rajasthan 16761 35 87873 1711 1264 14 Sikkim 464 118 1690 169 19 3 Tamil Nadu 46806 106 458900 5735 8502 68 Telangana 30401 1 131447 2260 996 12 Tripura 7498 66 12435 510 217 10 Uttarakhand 10739 365 23230 1017 438 9 Uttar Pradesh 67335 48 252097 6680 4604 113 West Bengal 23942 249 181142 2919 4062 59 Total# 995933 5872 3942360 82961 82066 1290





Posted By: Talib Khan