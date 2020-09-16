Over 90,000 cases, record 1,290 fatalities take India’s COVID-19 tally past 50-lakh mark; death toll tops 82,000
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 50 lakh infections of coronavirus after 90,123 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24-hours, take the country’s overall caseload to 50,20,360. With this India became the second nation worldwide to cross 50-lakh mark after the US.
The death toll due to the deadly pathogen also crossed the 82,000-mark and reached 82,066 after record 1,290 fatalities were reported from across the country during the last 24-hours.
Of the total 50,20,360 cases, 9,95,933 are active cases, while 39,42,361 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals across the country. The recovery rate also improves to over 78 per cent.
Maharashtra, being the worst-hit Indian state, logged 20,482 new cases during the last 24-hours taking the state's overall tally near 11-lakh mark. With 515 deaths, the total toll in the state went up to 30,409. Of the total 515 fatalities, 302 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 116 deaths had taken place in the last week, while 97 deaths had occurred before it.
Showing a possible declining trend, Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 5,83,925. After registering more than 10,000 cases a day for more than a fortnight, the state has been adding less than 9,000 cases for the last 3-4 days. 9,628 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, while 69 more died of the infection taking the death toll to 5,041.
Tamil Nadu reported 5,697 new coronavirus cases taking the tally to 5,14,208 and the death toll mounted to 8,502 with 68 fatalities. Those dead include 60 with co-morbidities.
Check state-wise list here:
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|204
|23
|3318
|40
|52
|Andhra Pradesh
|92353
|851
|486531
|9628
|5041
|69
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1795
|39
|4658
|127
|13
|2
|Assam
|29180
|550
|116903
|1849
|492
|10
|Bihar
|13055
|920
|146980
|1420
|836
|5
|Chandigarh
|2991
|144
|5502
|202
|99
|1
|Chhattisgarh
|35909
|2264
|34279
|1170
|589
|16
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|229
|19
|2552
|39
|2
|Delhi
|29787
|1146
|191203
|3081
|4806
|36
|Goa
|5102
|156
|20094
|446
|315
|11
|Gujarat
|16357
|112
|96582
|1444
|3244
|17
|Haryana
|20430
|13
|77166
|2454
|1026
|26
|Himachal Pradesh
|3801
|142
|6444
|262
|90
|8
|Jammu and Kashmir
|18678
|629
|37062
|681
|914
|19
|Jharkhand
|14118
|54
|49750
|1638
|571
|10
|Karnataka
|98555
|667
|369229
|16271
|7481
|216
|Kerala
|31226
|671
|82341
|2532
|466
|12
|Ladakh
|938
|35
|2517
|42
|44
|3
|Madhya Pradesh
|21620
|392
|69613
|1902
|1820
|29
|Maharashtra
|292174
|544
|775273
|19423
|30409
|515
|Manipur
|1745
|160
|6418
|78
|47
|1
|Meghalaya
|1818
|132
|2190
|39
|28
|1
|Mizoram
|558
|9
|922
|3
|0
|Nagaland
|1269
|20
|3945
|30
|15
|5
|Odisha
|32267
|77
|125738
|3714
|645
|8
|Puducherry
|4674
|131
|15522
|495
|405
|11
|Punjab
|21154
|464
|60814
|1815
|2514
|90
|Rajasthan
|16761
|35
|87873
|1711
|1264
|14
|Sikkim
|464
|118
|1690
|169
|19
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|46806
|106
|458900
|5735
|8502
|68
|Telangana
|30401
|1
|131447
|2260
|996
|12
|Tripura
|7498
|66
|12435
|510
|217
|10
|Uttarakhand
|10739
|365
|23230
|1017
|438
|9
|Uttar Pradesh
|67335
|48
|252097
|6680
|4604
|113
|West Bengal
|23942
|249
|181142
|2919
|4062
|59
|Total#
|995933
|5872
|3942360
|82961
|82066
|1290
