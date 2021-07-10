The nodal officer termed the development as a 'matter of concern'. He also said that few samples have also been tested positive for the Delta and Alpha variants of the deadly virus.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concerns over the new mutations of COVID-19, over 90 cases of highly transmissible Delta Plus variant have been detected in Tripura on Saturday. The samples have been tested through genome sequencing, officials said. With this, Tripura became the first state in the northeast region to report the cases of deadly and highly infectious Delta Plus variant of COVID-19.

According to Dr Deep Debbarma, COVID nodal officer of Tripura, a total of 151 samples were sent to a government genome sequencing laboratory in West Bengal. Out of the total samples, more than 90 tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19. The nodal officer termed the development as a 'matter of concern'. He also said that few samples have also been tested positive for the Delta and Alpha variants of the deadly virus.

"Tripura had sent 151 RT-PCR samples for genome sequencing in West Bengal. Of these, more than 90 samples were found to be Delta Plus variants. It is a matter of concern" Dr Deep Debbarma, COVID nodal officer, said as quoted by news agency ANI. "Few samples have also tested positive of Delta and Alpha variant," he added.

The development came a week after the Centre rushed multi-disciplinary teams for Covid-19 control and containment measures to the six states including Tripura. The detection of the Delta Plus variant in more than half samples has worried the health authorities in the state as they fear that it may drive the potential third wave in the state.

Meanwhile, Tripura has so far reported 56,169 cases of COVID-19, while at least 574 have succumbed to te deadly pathogen in the state. Tripura currently has 5,152 active cases and the dail;y positivity rate in the state stands at worruying 5 per cent. According to the health officials in the state, more than 50 per cent of the total positive cases in the second wave are infected with the Delta Variant or the double mutant variant of COVID-19.

"Like some other states, the infection of Delta strain in Tripura is high -- around 50 to 60 per cent. The double mutant variant is infecting young people, even children as well. It is a matter of concern", Dr Tapan Majumder, head of the Microbiology department of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In order to break the high transmission rate, Tripura has reimposed its 24 hours weekend curfew from 12 pm today to 6 am Monday. The state has already imposed a curfew in urban areas including the capital Agartala where the positivity was the highest at around 10 per cent. Eighty per cent of new infections in India are reported from 90 districts of which 14 are in the northeastern states, according to the Health Ministry.

