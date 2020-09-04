Over 83,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 39 lakh; death toll over 68,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported a spike of 83,341 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the country's tally near 40 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,096 fatalities were reported during the same period.
According to the information provided by the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 39,36,748 which includes 8,31,124 active cases while 68,472 have succumbed to the highly contagious pathogen.
Meanwhile, 30,37,152 people have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.14 per cent.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|352
|2823
|48
|Andhra Pradesh
|103521
|358009
|4200
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1400
|3167
|7
|Assam
|27303
|90700
|330
|Bihar
|17319
|124976
|672
|Chandigarh
|2119
|2883
|63
|Chhattisgarh
|18702
|18950
|315
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|294
|2154
|2
|Delhi
|17692
|160114
|4500
|Goa
|4782
|14361
|212
|Gujarat
|16096
|81055
|3062
|Haryana
|13470
|55889
|740
|Himachal Pradesh
|1708
|4859
|48
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8441
|30759
|743
|Jharkhand
|15150
|30886
|444
|Karnataka
|96117
|268035
|6054
|Kerala
|21582
|57728
|315
|Ladakh
|766
|2039
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|14888
|52215
|1483
|Maharashtra
|205774
|612484
|25586
|Manipur
|1803
|4774
|32
|Meghalaya
|1220
|1393
|13
|Mizoram
|369
|671
|0
|Nagaland
|733
|3324
|9
|Odisha
|25538
|87351
|522
|Puducherry
|5042
|10279
|260
|Punjab
|15554
|41271
|1690
|Rajasthan
|13912
|71220
|1095
|Sikkim
|430
|1304
|4
|Tamil Nadu
|52070
|386173
|7608
|Telengana
|32994
|102024
|866
|Tripura
|5475
|8212
|129
|Uttarakhand
|6871
|15009
|300
|Uttar Pradesh
|57598
|185812
|3691
|West Bengal
|24039
|144248
|3394
|Total
|831124
|3037151
|68472
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma