New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday reported a spike of 83,341 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the country's tally near 40 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,096 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the information provided by the Union Health Ministry, the coronavirus tally in India has reached 39,36,748 which includes 8,31,124 active cases while 68,472 have succumbed to the highly contagious pathogen.

Meanwhile, 30,37,152 people have recovered from the deadly infection, taking the country's recovery rate to 77.14 per cent.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 352 2823 48 Andhra Pradesh 103521 358009 4200 Arunachal Pradesh 1400 3167 7 Assam 27303 90700 330 Bihar 17319 124976 672 Chandigarh 2119 2883 63 Chhattisgarh 18702 18950 315 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 294 2154 2 Delhi 17692 160114 4500 Goa 4782 14361 212 Gujarat 16096 81055 3062 Haryana 13470 55889 740 Himachal Pradesh 1708 4859 48 Jammu and Kashmir 8441 30759 743 Jharkhand 15150 30886 444 Karnataka 96117 268035 6054 Kerala 21582 57728 315 Ladakh 766 2039 35 Madhya Pradesh 14888 52215 1483 Maharashtra 205774 612484 25586 Manipur 1803 4774 32 Meghalaya 1220 1393 13 Mizoram 369 671 0 Nagaland 733 3324 9 Odisha 25538 87351 522 Puducherry 5042 10279 260 Punjab 15554 41271 1690 Rajasthan 13912 71220 1095 Sikkim 430 1304 4 Tamil Nadu 52070 386173 7608 Telengana 32994 102024 866 Tripura 5475 8212 129 Uttarakhand 6871 15009 300 Uttar Pradesh 57598 185812 3691 West Bengal 24039 144248 3394 Total 831124 3037151 68472

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

