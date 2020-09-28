Coronavirus India News: Of the total, 60,74,703 cases, 9,92,640 are active cases, while 50,16,521 people have been cured and discharged from the hospitals.

New delhi| Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in India crossed the grim milestone of 60-lakh cases after 82,170 new cases recorded from across the country in the last 24 hours taking the country's overall COVID-19 tally to 60, 74,703.

The death toll in the country is continuously surging at an unprecedented rate and recorded 82,170 fresh cases and 1,039 deaths in the last 24 hours from across the country. Of the total, 60,74,703 cases, 9,92,640 are active cases, while50,16,521 people have been cured and discharged so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state in the country with 2,73,646 active cases and 97,571 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to COVID-19 stands near 13-lakh.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 1,04,743 active cases in the state. Over 4,62,241 people have been cured and discharged in the state, whereas, 8,582 deaths registered so far.

Tamil Nadu on Monday reported a surge in COVID-19 cases taking the tally to near 57 thousand while the death toll mounted to 9,313. With 5,25,154 patients getting discharged from various hospitals, the cumulative number of cured people breached the five lakh mark.

The aggregate number of COVID-19 cases increased to 64,876 in Andhra Pradesh as 6,923 were added fresh on Monday. Until Monday, 10 am, 60,5,090 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 45 succumbed in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India. India at present is the second-worst affected country in the world after the United States of America. However, India's low mortality rate and high recovery rate after a ray of hope in the country's fight against the deadly pathogen that was first reported in China's Wuhan last year.

Posted By: Srishti Goel