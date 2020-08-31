Over 78,000 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours take India's tally past 36 lakh; death toll tops 64,000; recovery rate climbs to 76.62%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 78,512 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 36,21,246, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that 971 deaths were reported during the same period.
According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 7,81,975 while 64,469 have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the mortality rate to 1.70 per cent. Meanwhile, 27,74,801 have recovered from the highly contagious virus, taking India's recovery rate to 76.62 per cent.
"India's COVID-19 recoveries today crossed 27 lakhs. With the recovery of 64,935 cases in the last 24 hours, recoveries in India today exceeded active cases by 3.55 times. India's recovery rate improved to 76.62 per cent while Case Fatality Rate dipped to 1.70 per cent today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Sunday evening, as reported by news agency ANI.
According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 7.80 lakh coronavirus and over 24,000 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit state in India. As per Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has reported 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths while Tamil Nadu has reported 4.22 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 7,200 fatalities.
With the country reporting a daily surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India's COVID-19 count will be "under control" by Diwali this year, noting that the health officials had held a meeting much before the first COVID-19 case was reported in India.
"The COVID-19 will significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year. The leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. He inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation," news agency ANI quoted Dr Harsh Vardhan as saying.
Meanwhile, the Centre has released the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 which will begin from September 1. According to the new guidelines, metro services across the country will resume their services from September 7 in a "graded manner" while schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|518
|2519
|44
|Andhra Pradesh
|97681
|312687
|3796
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1118
|2754
|5
|Assam
|20995
|82510
|289
|Bihar
|17670
|114772
|561
|Chandigarh
|1692
|2248
|45
|Chhattisgarh
|12666
|15818
|262
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|306
|1998
|2
|Delhi
|14040
|152922
|4404
|Goa
|3646
|12729
|178
|Gujarat
|15109
|75636
|2989
|Haryana
|10606
|50711
|670
|Himachal Pradesh
|1439
|4308
|34
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7672
|28020
|685
|Jharkhand
|11357
|25103
|397
|Karnataka
|86465
|235128
|5483
|Kerala
|23342
|48079
|280
|Ladakh
|826
|1745
|32
|Madhya Pradesh
|13117
|46413
|1345
|Maharashtra
|185467
|554711
|24103
|Manipur
|1746
|4186
|28
|Meghalaya
|1238
|1035
|10
|Mizoram
|424
|584
|0
|Nagaland
|925
|2917
|9
|Odisha
|26736
|70714
|470
|Puducherry
|4834
|8511
|211
|Punjab
|15409
|34091
|1348
|Rajasthan
|14776
|62971
|1030
|Sikkim
|404
|1195
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52726
|355727
|7137
|Telengana
|31284
|90988
|818
|Tripura
|3977
|7232
|98
|Uttarakhand
|5735
|12586
|250
|Uttar Pradesh
|53360
|162741
|3356
|West Bengal
|25996
|127644
|3126
|Total
|781975
|2774801
|64469
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma