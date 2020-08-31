According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 7,81,975 while 64,469 have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the mortality rate to 1.70 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Monday reported 78,512 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 36,21,246, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates, adding that 971 deaths were reported during the same period.

According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the active number of coronavirus cases in India is 7,81,975 while 64,469 have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the mortality rate to 1.70 per cent. Meanwhile, 27,74,801 have recovered from the highly contagious virus, taking India's recovery rate to 76.62 per cent.

"India's COVID-19 recoveries today crossed 27 lakhs. With the recovery of 64,935 cases in the last 24 hours, recoveries in India today exceeded active cases by 3.55 times. India's recovery rate improved to 76.62 per cent while Case Fatality Rate dipped to 1.70 per cent today," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement on Sunday evening, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with 7.80 lakh coronavirus and over 24,000 deaths while Andhra Pradesh has surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit state in India. As per Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has reported 4.24 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 4,000 deaths while Tamil Nadu has reported 4.22 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 7,200 fatalities.

With the country reporting a daily surge in coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that India's COVID-19 count will be "under control" by Diwali this year, noting that the health officials had held a meeting much before the first COVID-19 case was reported in India.

"The COVID-19 will significantly come under control by the Deepavali this year. The leaders and common people effectively worked together to fight the pandemic. He inaugurated Nation first webinar series organised by Ananth Kumar Foundation," news agency ANI quoted Dr Harsh Vardhan as saying.

Meanwhile, the Centre has released the guidelines for Unlock 4.0 which will begin from September 1. According to the new guidelines, metro services across the country will resume their services from September 7 in a "graded manner" while schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 518 2519 44 Andhra Pradesh 97681 312687 3796 Arunachal Pradesh 1118 2754 5 Assam 20995 82510 289 Bihar 17670 114772 561 Chandigarh 1692 2248 45 Chhattisgarh 12666 15818 262 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 306 1998 2 Delhi 14040 152922 4404 Goa 3646 12729 178 Gujarat 15109 75636 2989 Haryana 10606 50711 670 Himachal Pradesh 1439 4308 34 Jammu and Kashmir 7672 28020 685 Jharkhand 11357 25103 397 Karnataka 86465 235128 5483 Kerala 23342 48079 280 Ladakh 826 1745 32 Madhya Pradesh 13117 46413 1345 Maharashtra 185467 554711 24103 Manipur 1746 4186 28 Meghalaya 1238 1035 10 Mizoram 424 584 0 Nagaland 925 2917 9 Odisha 26736 70714 470 Puducherry 4834 8511 211 Punjab 15409 34091 1348 Rajasthan 14776 62971 1030 Sikkim 404 1195 3 Tamil Nadu 52726 355727 7137 Telengana 31284 90988 818 Tripura 3977 7232 98 Uttarakhand 5735 12586 250 Uttar Pradesh 53360 162741 3356 West Bengal 25996 127644 3126 Total 781975 2774801 64469

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

