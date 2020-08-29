Over 76,000 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours take India's tally to 34.63 lakh; death toll tops 62,000; recovery rate improves to 76.47%
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday surged past 34.63 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates. The death toll in the country stands at 62,550 with a fatality rate of 1.80 per cent which is the lowest in the world.
According to Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 34,63,973 people, out of which 7,52,424 are active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, 26,48,998 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking India's recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.
Coronavirus cases have been rising in India at an alarming rate. However, the low fatality rate in India offers hope in the battle against the deadly pathogen. On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that the effectiveness of the Centre's 'test, track and treat' approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate.
"Effective treatment of positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping Covid case fatality rate, which is pegged at 1.82 per cent as on date," the Health Ministry said.
The Centre, however, has asserted that the "pandemic should not be taken lightly". "Although our country is better equipped to deal with the viral infection than the rest of the world, we should not take the pandemic lightly," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday while virtually inaugurating a Rs 237 crore-worth super speciality hospital built by the Centre in Indore.
India currently is the third worst affected country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|602
|2374
|42
|Andhra Pradesh
|94209
|295248
|3633
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1007
|2621
|5
|Assam
|19222
|79307
|278
|Bihar
|19067
|109175
|538
|Chandigarh
|1544
|1977
|43
|Chhattisgarh
|11136
|14607
|245
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|348
|1916
|2
|Delhi
|13208
|150027
|4369
|Goa
|3445
|11867
|171
|Gujarat
|14742
|73475
|2962
|Haryana
|9962
|48690
|646
|Himachal Pradesh
|1460
|4008
|33
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7743
|26721
|671
|Jharkhand
|11096
|22927
|373
|Karnataka
|85006
|219554
|5232
|Kerala
|22737
|43757
|267
|Ladakh
|825
|1640
|27
|Madhya Pradesh
|12422
|44453
|1306
|Maharashtra
|178561
|531563
|23444
|Manipur
|1743
|3957
|25
|Meghalaya
|1222
|899
|8
|Mizoram
|474
|500
|0
|Nagaland
|1040
|2735
|9
|Odisha
|25215
|65323
|448
|Puducherry
|4483
|7761
|190
|Punjab
|15608
|30972
|1256
|Rajasthan
|14425
|60585
|1005
|Sikkim
|388
|1151
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|52364
|343930
|6948
|Telengana
|28941
|87675
|799
|Tripura
|3486
|6839
|89
|Uttarakhand
|5274
|11775
|228
|Uttar Pradesh
|52309
|152893
|3217
|West Bengal
|26709
|121046
|3017
|Total
|742023
|2583948
|61529
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma