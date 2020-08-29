Meanwhile, 26,48,998 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking India's recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Saturday surged past 34.63 lakh after the country reported a single-day spike of 76,472 new cases, said the Union Health Ministry in its daily updates. The death toll in the country stands at 62,550 with a fatality rate of 1.80 per cent which is the lowest in the world.

According to Union Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus -- caused by SARS‑CoV‑2 -- has affected 34,63,973 people, out of which 7,52,424 are active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, 26,48,998 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking India's recovery rate to 76.47 per cent.

Coronavirus cases have been rising in India at an alarming rate. However, the low fatality rate in India offers hope in the battle against the deadly pathogen. On Friday, the Union Health Ministry said that the effectiveness of the Centre's 'test, track and treat' approach is reflected in the progress on the COVID-19 recovery front and the reduction in fatality rate.

"Effective treatment of positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping Covid case fatality rate, which is pegged at 1.82 per cent as on date," the Health Ministry said.

The Centre, however, has asserted that the "pandemic should not be taken lightly". "Although our country is better equipped to deal with the viral infection than the rest of the world, we should not take the pandemic lightly," said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday while virtually inaugurating a Rs 237 crore-worth super speciality hospital built by the Centre in Indore.

India currently is the third worst affected country after the United States of America (USA) and Brazil.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 602 2374 42 Andhra Pradesh 94209 295248 3633 Arunachal Pradesh 1007 2621 5 Assam 19222 79307 278 Bihar 19067 109175 538 Chandigarh 1544 1977 43 Chhattisgarh 11136 14607 245 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 348 1916 2 Delhi 13208 150027 4369 Goa 3445 11867 171 Gujarat 14742 73475 2962 Haryana 9962 48690 646 Himachal Pradesh 1460 4008 33 Jammu and Kashmir 7743 26721 671 Jharkhand 11096 22927 373 Karnataka 85006 219554 5232 Kerala 22737 43757 267 Ladakh 825 1640 27 Madhya Pradesh 12422 44453 1306 Maharashtra 178561 531563 23444 Manipur 1743 3957 25 Meghalaya 1222 899 8 Mizoram 474 500 0 Nagaland 1040 2735 9 Odisha 25215 65323 448 Puducherry 4483 7761 190 Punjab 15608 30972 1256 Rajasthan 14425 60585 1005 Sikkim 388 1151 3 Tamil Nadu 52364 343930 6948 Telengana 28941 87675 799 Tripura 3486 6839 89 Uttarakhand 5274 11775 228 Uttar Pradesh 52309 152893 3217 West Bengal 26709 121046 3017 Total 742023 2583948 61529

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma