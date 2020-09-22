According to the information provided by the Health Minister, the COVID-19 infection has affected 55, 62,664 people while 88,935 have lost their lives.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The number of coronavirus cases continued its upwards trend in India and crossed the 55 lakh-mark after the country reported a single-day spike of 75,083, said the Union Health Ministry, adding that 1,053 fatalities were reported during the same period.

According to the information provided by the Health Minister, the COVID-19 infection has affected 55, 62,664 people while 88,935 have lost their lives. The active number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 9,75,861 while 44,97,868 have recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the country's recovery rate to 79.67 per cent.

"India has recorded very high single-day recoveries successively during the last 3 days. More than 90,000 #COVID19 patients have been cured and discharged from home/facility isolation and hospitals every single day. This high rate of daily recoveries has positioned India as the top country globally with the maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80 per cent," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement, as reported by news agency ANI.

Talking about state wise coronavirus situation, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,75,017 active cases and 9,16,348 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 33,051.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 95,354 active cases in the State. Near 4,23,377people have been cured and discharged in the State, however, 8145 deaths owing to the disease.

Andhra Pradesh recorded the lowest single-day spike in the last two months with 6,235 cases in the last 24 hours. However, 5,410 people have lost their lives due to the disease so far in the state.

The novel coronavirus, which was first reported in China's Wuhan last year, has been growing at an alarming rate in the country. India is currently the second-worst affected country by the pandemic after the United States of America (USA).

Looking at the alarming spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely meet the chief ministers of seven worst-hit states of India via video conference on September 23 and review the situation. It is expected that the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Posted By: Srishti Goel