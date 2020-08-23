New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 3 million after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,239 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period 912 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 56,706, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that there are 30,44,941 coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,07,668 are active cases while the country's fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. However, 22,80,566 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 74.89 per cent.

India had reported its first coronavirus on January 30. On May 19, India had crossed the grim mark of 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The 5 lakh mark was crossed on June 27 while the 10 lakh mark was crossed on July 17. On July 29, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 15 lakh while on August 7, the COVID-19 cases crossed the 20 lakh mark.   

India currently is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the United States (US) and Brazil.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 6.71 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 22,000 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 3.73 COVID-19 cases and over 6,400 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst affected state in India with 3.45 lakh coronavirus cases and 3,189 deaths.

With coronavirus surging at an alarming rate in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by the end of the year. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months. "I hope that if everything goes well, India will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020," he tweeted later.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 971 1744 32
Andhra Pradesh 87803 244045 3092
Arunachal Pradesh 996 2125 5
Assam 22085 65596 227
Bihar 25363 91552 498
Chandigarh 1172 1426 33
Chhattisgarh 7308 12022 180
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 428 1652 2
Delhi 11426 142908 4270
Goa 3809 9540 135
Gujarat 14177 67267 2867
Haryana 8131 43413 585
Himachal Pradesh 1469 3234 25
Jammu and Kashmir 6973 23805 593
Jharkhand 9527 18372 297
Karnataka 83082 176942 4522
Kerala 18736 35243 203
Ladakh 665 1449 19
Madhya Pradesh 10928 38527 1185
Maharashtra 164879 470873 21698
Manipur 1768 3261 20
Meghalaya 963 749 6
Mizoram 483 420 0
Nagaland 1537 2074 8
Odisha 21824 50504 390
Puducherry 3517 5934 143
Punjab 14443 23893 991
Rajasthan 14525 52496 933
Sikkim 499 834 3
Tamil Nadu 53413 307677 6340
Telengana 22386 78735 744
Tripura 2240 6061 70
Uttarakhand 4215 9676 192
Uttar Pradesh 47785 126657 2797
West Bengal 27804 101871 2689
Total 697330 2222577 55794

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)  

