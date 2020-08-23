Over 69,000 new COVID-19 in last 24 hours take India's tally past 3 million; death toll tops 56,000 | Check state-wise list here
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 3 million after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,239 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period 912 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 56,706, said the Union Health Ministry.
In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that there are 30,44,941 coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,07,668 are active cases while the country's fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. However, 22,80,566 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 74.89 per cent.
India had reported its first coronavirus on January 30. On May 19, India had crossed the grim mark of 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The 5 lakh mark was crossed on June 27 while the 10 lakh mark was crossed on July 17. On July 29, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 15 lakh while on August 7, the COVID-19 cases crossed the 20 lakh mark.
India currently is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the United States (US) and Brazil.
Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 6.71 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 22,000 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 3.73 COVID-19 cases and over 6,400 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst affected state in India with 3.45 lakh coronavirus cases and 3,189 deaths.
With coronavirus surging at an alarming rate in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by the end of the year.
Speaking to reporters here, he said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months. "I hope that if everything goes well, India will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020," he tweeted later.
Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:
|Name of State/UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|971
|1744
|32
|Andhra Pradesh
|87803
|244045
|3092
|Arunachal Pradesh
|996
|2125
|5
|Assam
|22085
|65596
|227
|Bihar
|25363
|91552
|498
|Chandigarh
|1172
|1426
|33
|Chhattisgarh
|7308
|12022
|180
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|428
|1652
|2
|Delhi
|11426
|142908
|4270
|Goa
|3809
|9540
|135
|Gujarat
|14177
|67267
|2867
|Haryana
|8131
|43413
|585
|Himachal Pradesh
|1469
|3234
|25
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6973
|23805
|593
|Jharkhand
|9527
|18372
|297
|Karnataka
|83082
|176942
|4522
|Kerala
|18736
|35243
|203
|Ladakh
|665
|1449
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10928
|38527
|1185
|Maharashtra
|164879
|470873
|21698
|Manipur
|1768
|3261
|20
|Meghalaya
|963
|749
|6
|Mizoram
|483
|420
|0
|Nagaland
|1537
|2074
|8
|Odisha
|21824
|50504
|390
|Puducherry
|3517
|5934
|143
|Punjab
|14443
|23893
|991
|Rajasthan
|14525
|52496
|933
|Sikkim
|499
|834
|3
|Tamil Nadu
|53413
|307677
|6340
|Telengana
|22386
|78735
|744
|Tripura
|2240
|6061
|70
|Uttarakhand
|4215
|9676
|192
|Uttar Pradesh
|47785
|126657
|2797
|West Bengal
|27804
|101871
|2689
|Total
|697330
|2222577
|55794
(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma