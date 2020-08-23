India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 3 million after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,239 new COVID-19 cases.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's coronavirus tally on Sunday crossed the grim mark of 3 million after the country reported a single-day spike of 69,239 new COVID-19 cases. During the same period 912 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, taking India's death toll to 56,706, said the Union Health Ministry.

In its daily updates, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that there are 30,44,941 coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,07,668 are active cases while the country's fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. However, 22,80,566 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking India's recovery rate to 74.89 per cent.

India had reported its first coronavirus on January 30. On May 19, India had crossed the grim mark of 1 lakh coronavirus cases. The 5 lakh mark was crossed on June 27 while the 10 lakh mark was crossed on July 17. On July 29, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 15 lakh while on August 7, the COVID-19 cases crossed the 20 lakh mark.

India currently is the third worst-hit nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the United States (US) and Brazil.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with 6.71 lakh coronavirus cases and nearly 22,000 deaths, followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported 3.73 COVID-19 cases and over 6,400 fatalities. Andhra Pradesh is the third worst affected state in India with 3.45 lakh coronavirus cases and 3,189 deaths.

With coronavirus surging at an alarming rate in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by the end of the year.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that a coronavirus vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months. "I hope that if everything goes well, India will have access to a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020," he tweeted later.

Here's the state-wise report on coronavirus pandemic in India:

Name of State/UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 971 1744 32 Andhra Pradesh 87803 244045 3092 Arunachal Pradesh 996 2125 5 Assam 22085 65596 227 Bihar 25363 91552 498 Chandigarh 1172 1426 33 Chhattisgarh 7308 12022 180 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 428 1652 2 Delhi 11426 142908 4270 Goa 3809 9540 135 Gujarat 14177 67267 2867 Haryana 8131 43413 585 Himachal Pradesh 1469 3234 25 Jammu and Kashmir 6973 23805 593 Jharkhand 9527 18372 297 Karnataka 83082 176942 4522 Kerala 18736 35243 203 Ladakh 665 1449 19 Madhya Pradesh 10928 38527 1185 Maharashtra 164879 470873 21698 Manipur 1768 3261 20 Meghalaya 963 749 6 Mizoram 483 420 0 Nagaland 1537 2074 8 Odisha 21824 50504 390 Puducherry 3517 5934 143 Punjab 14443 23893 991 Rajasthan 14525 52496 933 Sikkim 499 834 3 Tamil Nadu 53413 307677 6340 Telengana 22386 78735 744 Tripura 2240 6061 70 Uttarakhand 4215 9676 192 Uttar Pradesh 47785 126657 2797 West Bengal 27804 101871 2689 Total 697330 2222577 55794

(The information mentioned above has been taken from the official website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma